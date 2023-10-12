Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

Save
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos

Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyCalera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, BeamCalera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamCalera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamCalera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Calera de Tango, Chile
  • Architects: Abarca Palma Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andres Maturana
  • Lead Architects: Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa
  • Collaborators : Nicolás Acosta
  • City: Calera de Tango
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Andres Maturana

Text description provided by the architects. Single-family housing is located in the commune of Calera de Tango, Metropolitan region. Located on the edge of an orchard, the house is organized within a bar in which all the habitable spaces are oriented towards the north light and enjoy unobstructed views of the adjacent plantation, as well as Cerro Chena and the Andes mountain range. On the south side of this bar are located all the service spaces, including the kitchen, bathrooms, walk-in closet, access, utility room, and cellar. On the north axis of the house, the spaces are arranged from private to public, with bedrooms on one side, followed by the living-dining room, then a covered patio that functions as a patio and extension of the living-dining room, and finally, a music studio that can be opened towards the covered patio or the adjacent plantation.

Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Facade
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 15 of 25
Axo
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 16 of 25
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Andres Maturana

The entire house is developed under a large gable roof that allows it to adapt to local climatic conditions. Large eaves protect against rain, but above all control summer radiation and allow for its entry in winter; and the covered patio creates a shaded and ventilated space for the hot months. The house has been built distanced from the natural terrain to keep it isolated from ground moisture, and the floor has been worked in polished concrete, allowing it to act as thermal mass, contributing to the interior comfort of the house. Constructively, the house is a hermetic envelope of SIP panels and double-glazed windows whose purpose is to maintain optimal internal climatic conditions achieved through energy gain and control strategies. 

Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 17 of 25
Section - A
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 25 of 25
West elevation
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Andres Maturana

The interior has been kept neutral to highlight the wooden roof structure, the plank ceiling, and the visible wooden structures, as well as those specific elements where the clients wanted to include other colors and textures. The exterior, on the other hand, is configured with a cladding of black planks interrupted from time to time by wooden frames and windows, and a black roof supported by wooden beams that protrude at the eaves.

Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Door, Beam
© Andres Maturana
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 20 of 25
Section 1
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 23 of 25
South elevation
Save this picture!
Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andres Maturana

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Abarca Palma Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Calera de Tango House / Abarca Palma Arquitectos" [Casa Calera de Tango / Abarca Palma Arquitectos] 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008189/calera-de-tango-house-abarca-palma-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags