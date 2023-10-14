Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  House 1710 / jle arquitectos

House 1710 / jle arquitectos

House 1710 / jle arquitectos

House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsHouse 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair, Handrail

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Cala Llombards, Spain
  • Architects: jle arquitectos
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jansen, BORA
  • Lead Architects: Jochen Lendle
  • MEP & HVAC: Inselpol
  • Structure Engineers: Ingenio
  • Construction Materials, Kitchen: duran duran
  • Constructure: Bartolomeu Adrover construcciones
  • Windows: Metalurica ses salines
  • City: Cala Llombards
  • Country: Spain
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomeu Canyellas
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Image 19 of 23
Ground floor plan
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomeu Canyellas

Text description provided by the architects. Project 1710 is a residential house located on a rectangular, rural plot in the south of Mallorca. The area in which the building is located has a rustic character and is intended for traditional residential development typical of Mallorca. Despite the very big area of over 14,000 m2, only a small part of it is permitted for development.

House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tomeu Canyellas
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Image 20 of 23
First floor plan
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomeu Canyellas

The project must also meet a very large number of requirements regarding visual aspects such as the color of the facade, materials used, roof surfaces, and many others. The goal of the project was to create a modern version of traditional Mallorcan architecture.

House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Tomeu Canyellas
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Image 23 of 23
Diagram
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Deck, Patio
© Tomeu Canyellas

The concept of the project was to place the building in the center of the plot to obtain a 360-degree view and, at the client's request, to direct the largest openings to the north to obtain the main view of the mountains. Each room in the house has windows on at least 2 sides of the building. Opening the house completely allows for natural wind flow and a sense of open space. The living room is open, double-height, and has glass partitions inside for maximum transparency.

House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table
© Tomeu Canyellas
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Image 21 of 23
Section
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Table, Chair, Windows
© Tomeu Canyellas

The interior is organized around a specially designed staircase that connects with the fireplace and the overall design of the central space of the house. The building structure was made of steel trusses in order to create the largest possible span of external roofs. A waffle slab gives the building a modern character and gives the impression of the lightness of the structure.

House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair, Handrail
© Tomeu Canyellas
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Image 22 of 23
West facade
House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Beam
© Tomeu Canyellas

The house has been designed with the greatest possible integration with the terrain and nature around it. Spacious outdoor terraces and a swimming pool are surrounded by a garden designed with autochthonous plants. Also, the range of finishing colors harmonizes with the colors of the surroundings. 1710 is an integrated project that combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with modern solutions and presents great attention to detail.

House 1710 / jle arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Door, Chair, Facade
© Tomeu Canyellas

Project gallery

jle arquitectos
Cite: "House 1710 / jle arquitectos" [Casa 1710 / jle arquitectos] 14 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

