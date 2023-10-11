Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio

Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio

Save
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio

Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior PhotographyCanvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeCanvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsCanvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, FacadeCanvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: Unknown Surface Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CASA ROCCA, LUMENCRAFT, Thai Soung
  • Lead Architects: Cievanard Nattabowonphal, Piyanat Songkhroh, Nonglak Boonsaeng
  • Architecture And Interior Design: Unknown Surface Studio
  • Lighting Design: Unknown Surface Studio
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. CANVAS HOUSE is located in Soi Lat Phrao 26, surrounded by high-rise condominiums. The property is situated on 360 square meters of land and has a living area of 900 square meters.

Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The owner's task is to build a house with a combination of diverse functions: a mixed-use dance studio, a studio area for filming, and the owner's private space. Therefore, the design we came up with must be properly divided while keeping the privacy of the house. The architectural elements are designed starting with a large vertical white wall, which not only ensures privacy from neighboring residences but the design also allows for creating a seamless connection to the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 38 of 43
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The circulation for both public and private will be separated yet seamlessly connected. So, our design intends to use no-handle doors in order to blend in with the walls. Allowing only people inside to know which area of the house will be connected behind the wall. CANVAS HOUSE is situated along the right side of the property, allowing an open space on the left for landscaping and combining the surroundings together. The layout of this house is laid out straightforwardly and separates the functions and functionality of each floor. The ground floor is a studio area for photograph works designed as a double space, brightening up the entire space from panel lights overhead. Behind the secret door on this floor is a kitchen and living area that connects to the studio.

Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The exterior staircase brings you to the second level—a dance rehearsal area with an extensive waiting area next to a façade that masks a view of electrical wires from outside. Behind the first hidden wall on this floor is a connection to the workspace, allowing the interaction between teams from the two spaces, the studio below.

Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Image 43 of 43
Diagram
Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Interior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The third level will be a private space for the owner, serving as the main living area, complete with a miniature courtyard. This yard is also seamlessly connected to the fourth level. The top floor reveals itself as a private penthouse style. From the master bedroom, views of the tree's crown are breathtaking. Further, a serene poolside relaxation offers the home's most majestic views—an open expanse that captures the city scene in the golden hues of the sunset.

Save this picture!
Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Unknown Surface Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Canvas House / Unknown Surface Studio" 11 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008127/canvas-house-unknown-surface-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags