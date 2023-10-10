Solhagaparken Residential Complex / Murman Arkitekter

+ 14

Team: Andreas Klesty, Domenika Chornobai, Karim Mahdi, Johan Malmberg

Program / Use / Building Function: Housing

City: Vårby

Country: Sweden

“Solhagaparken” is a residential project in Masmo, a suburb located about 20 kilometers south of Stockholm. The five-story building is situated next to the existing Solhagaparken.

Masmo is in many ways a typical suburban residential area in Vårby, Huddinge. The area was completed in 1964 and is characterized by several large apartment buildings in red brick, arranged around the lush Solhagaparken. Masmo is a place of great contrasts, with expansive green spaces and forests wedged between two elevated highways that connect the area to central Stockholm. To the east, the area is defined by the dramatic slope of Masmoberget, and to the west, by the water that connects Huddinge to Botkyrka.

The building has been designed to make the most of the site’s complex conditions, with many of the apartments enjoying sunlight all day and a fantastic view of the nearby Albysjön. The apartments are affected by high noise levels from both Botkyrkaleden and Södertäljevägen and the concept is based on a U-shaped building volume along Varvsvägen, creating a protected inner courtyard facing the existing Solhagaparken. Most of the apartments are dual aspect, thus having access to the quieter inner courtyard. The apartments are primarily accessed via outdoor walkways on the courtyard side. Facing the street, the building has generous, elongated balconies, where external storage rooms are placed between the apartments to create a private outdoor space for the residents and help manage the noise levels. Some exposed apartments have partially glazed balconies to further reduce the noise.

The facades are made of thermally treated wood and the windows and balcony doors are anodized aluminum. The elongated balconies have railings and steel details in a dark brown color. The balconies are framed by vertical wooden pillars, painted in the same brown color, to give the building a distinct and unified character.

The project's objective was to develop cost-effective apartments with straightforward and efficient layouts, as well as comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces. The architectural design of the building introduces something new to the area, both in terms of visual appearance and material choices. The project creates a substantial number of new apartments, primarily consisting of smaller units, conveniently situated near public transportation, giving this part of Masmo a carefully considered urban addition that will contribute to the liveliness of the area.