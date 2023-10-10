Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Father and Son's House / Unemori Architects

Father and Son's House / Unemori Architects

Father and Son's House / Unemori Architects - Windows, Cityscape, Facade

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Saitama, Japan
  Architecture And Furniture: Unemori Architects
  Furniture Contractor: STILLE
  City: Saitama
  Country: Japan
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a combination of renovation and new construction. The site is in a suburban residential area with a mix of old and new houses. The main house, an annex, a workshop, and a warehouse were built by the owner's father, a carpenter, during his lifetime. These had been enlarged and remodeled at least four times. The plan called for converting the annex and workshop into a residence for the son, who is the owner, and his family, and for maintaining the family's lifestyle while keeping an adequate distance from the main house where the mother lives.

© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

The existing annex was a complex structure made of wood and steel. To maintain its complexity, a new wooden roof and exterior walls cover the existing framework and foundation, and floors and water facilities are added. While the new construction is structurally independent, a slight force (such as vertical force) is also transferred to the existing part, and a small space like a gap is created between the existing and the new construction.

© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
Section 1
Section 1
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

As a result, the large windows let in light and wind through the old columns, beams, and rafters. We aimed to create a house where the old and the new complement each other without conflict.

© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

The existing building was not a so-called rational architecture. However, the fact that it was made "with what was available at the time" and "as one wished" gave us a sense of the essential freedom toward making things. We participate in this creativity through an invisible dialogue with the owner's father. It is a collaboration that transcends time and architecture created by multiple entities. In the form of architecture, we wanted to express the richness of the existence of these various participants.

© Atelier Vincent Hecht
© Atelier Vincent Hecht

Unemori Architects
Wood
Steel

Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Refurbishment
Renovation
Japan

Materials and Tags

"Father and Son's House / Unemori Architects" 10 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

