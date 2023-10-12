N16 House / gruta.arquitetos

+ 21

Houses • Bauru, Brazil Architects: gruta.arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 295 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Daniel Santo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Blocos&Blocos , Coifas Hidrolar , Jabuticasa , Mude Design , Sulmetais

Lead Architects: Paulo Renato, Gabriel Santiago

Facade: Insttec

Structure: Eng. Tatsuo Kajino

Structure Calculations: Eng. Omar Rezande

Construction Company: Construtora Pelissoli

City: Bauru

Country: Brazil

"The lot is flat, with an area of 447m² at a corner." This is how the land was presented in the first meeting we had with the couple who owns it. A young couple with no children approached our office with a demand for a larger house and a generous relaxation area. The requested program included a private area with 3 suites and contiguous social and leisure areas, all on one floor.

The design solution with a higher purpose was to consolidate the program's compartments along a longitudinal axis on the right side of the lot and open up the social area to the unused portion on the left side, taking advantage of the corner condition, which allowed for no adjacent buildings on that side.

The second design solution involved positioning the kitchen and barbecue area adjacent to the social areas by placing them on a transversal axis in the rear part of the lot.

The third solution came as a result of the client's request for a spacious office to accommodate their professional and academic activities. This request came during the 2021 pandemic, prompting a design revision. The proposal was to locate the office on an upper floor to provide a view of the landscape and ensure separation from the social activities on the ground floor.

In the final stages of the project, the fourth solution focused on the overall aesthetics. The volumetry was conceived to present two facades to the surroundings. A primary solid volume rests against the garage wall. After accommodating this volume, we sculpted the office, creating a wooden gallery with east and west views, along with a concrete block with a lower height for terrace landscaping and reduced ceiling height compared to the living area.

With the choice of sober finishes, House N16 impartially accommodates the objects that tell the story of a couple who travels the world.