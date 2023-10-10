Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Mexico
  5. Tucana Building / Eurk

Tucana Building / Eurk

Save
Tucana Building / Eurk

Tucana Building / Eurk - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeTucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Stairs, WindowsTucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Windows, ChairTucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, HandrailTucana Building / Eurk - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Residential
Telchac Puerto, Mexico
  • Architects: Eurk
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  940
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Césas Bejar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KIIW Artesanías
  • Arquitectos A Cargo: Roberto Díaz Braga M.A.A., Roxana Cardeña Méndez
  • Arquitectura: Ricardo Vera Beltrán, David Beauregard Rodríguez
  • Interiorismo: Ana Karen Fuentes Lara, VAGANTES (D.G. Georgina Góngora Urcelay)
  • City: Telchac Puerto
  • Country: Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Césas Bejar
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Image 10 of 13
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Césas Bejar

Text description provided by the architects. Tucana is more than an architectural project on the second line of the beach in Telchac, it is a response to the evolution and direction of the municipality. In recent years, Telchac has witnessed significant growth in the real estate sector, becoming a key point for important developments in the state of Yucatan. This coastal town has transformed into a thriving community that provides services and amenities to residents and visitors in the area. 

Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Windows, Chair
© Césas Bejar
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Image 11 of 13
First floor plan

Tucana stands out as a bold venture that seeks to capture the essence of growth in Telchac. This project is presented as a unique housing program, consisting of six "tiny houses" with an interior width of 3.60 meters and a construction of 180 square meters. Each of these houses has four bedrooms, a rooftop with views of the Gulf of Mexico, a living room, a dining room, and a vertical circulation that not only connects the levels but also provides natural light and ventilation to the architectural ensemble. 

Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Bedroom
© Césas Bejar
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Image 12 of 13
Complex floor plan

The scale of the project has been carefully taken care of, proposing three levels that maintain sobriety and a sense of unity despite the division into six independent houses. The materials used have been chosen carefully to be friendly to the coastal environment and the aggressive ecosystem that characterizes the Yucatan coast. The goal is to achieve a harmonious integration between architectural design and the surrounding natural environment. 

Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Césas Bejar
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Image 13 of 13
Second floor plan

Tucana has been designed to provide a space that makes you feel embraced and with the warmth of a true home. The sober and tropical decoration contributes to creating an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, inviting residents to enjoy the slow passing of time. The ultimate goal of this project is to provide a magical and tropical refuge where people can find moments of relaxation and serenity.

Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Césas Bejar
Save this picture!
Tucana Building / Eurk - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Césas Bejar

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:97407 Telchac Puerto, Yuc., Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Eurk
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialMexico
Cite: "Tucana Building / Eurk" [Edificio Tucana / Eurk] 10 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007964/tucana-building-eurk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags