Tucana Building / Eurk

Residential • Telchac Puerto, Mexico Architects: Eurk

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 940 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Césas Bejar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: KIIW Artesanías

Arquitectos A Cargo: Roberto Díaz Braga M.A.A., Roxana Cardeña Méndez

Arquitectura: Ricardo Vera Beltrán, David Beauregard Rodríguez

Interiorismo: Ana Karen Fuentes Lara, VAGANTES (D.G. Georgina Góngora Urcelay)

City: Telchac Puerto

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Tucana is more than an architectural project on the second line of the beach in Telchac, it is a response to the evolution and direction of the municipality. In recent years, Telchac has witnessed significant growth in the real estate sector, becoming a key point for important developments in the state of Yucatan. This coastal town has transformed into a thriving community that provides services and amenities to residents and visitors in the area.

Tucana stands out as a bold venture that seeks to capture the essence of growth in Telchac. This project is presented as a unique housing program, consisting of six "tiny houses" with an interior width of 3.60 meters and a construction of 180 square meters. Each of these houses has four bedrooms, a rooftop with views of the Gulf of Mexico, a living room, a dining room, and a vertical circulation that not only connects the levels but also provides natural light and ventilation to the architectural ensemble.

The scale of the project has been carefully taken care of, proposing three levels that maintain sobriety and a sense of unity despite the division into six independent houses. The materials used have been chosen carefully to be friendly to the coastal environment and the aggressive ecosystem that characterizes the Yucatan coast. The goal is to achieve a harmonious integration between architectural design and the surrounding natural environment.

Tucana has been designed to provide a space that makes you feel embraced and with the warmth of a true home. The sober and tropical decoration contributes to creating an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, inviting residents to enjoy the slow passing of time. The ultimate goal of this project is to provide a magical and tropical refuge where people can find moments of relaxation and serenity.