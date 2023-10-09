AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities

Save this picture! Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil, APR, 27 2022, homeless camped at Ramos de Azevedo square. Image © Erich Sacco / Shutterstock

Architecture Without Borders Quebec (AWBQ) has made public the catalog of practices “Architecture + Homelessness: Inclusive Practices for a Supportive City.” The publication, publicly available in both English and French, is created to encourage architecture and design practices that have the potential to contribute to the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The catalog is part of an ongoing research project initiated by AWBQ and supported by the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal.

As cities experience increasing rates of homelessness, compounded by the pandemic and the housing, migratory, and climatic crises, it has become increasingly important to create engaging architecture that creates a more inclusive and supportive urban environment. The catalog aims to become a comprehensive resource for this purpose by encouraging cross-cultural exchanges and inspiring collective efforts to support people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk.

The catalog contains the results of the first year of the research-action project “Montreal Supportive City Through Design and Architecture.” It is addressed to design professionals, community organizations, and urban development stakeholders who can play a role in better-equipping cities to meet the needs of the people. Based on a review of existing literature, the catalog examines interventions at various scales, from the city to object design. Over sixty practices are listed and grouped into five main categories to illustrate various inspiring projects.

Architecture Without Borders Quebec (AWBQ) is working with an interdisciplinary advisory committee of a dozen experts and with the support of several research collaborators. Additionally, within the topic of the research, a colloquium is being held in Montreal on November 22, tackling the theme of “Inhabiting the city beyond housing.” Various panels and workshops will discuss subjects such as urban encampments and access to public space.

The theme of homelessness has been a difficult one in the field of architecture and design, with several practitioners and offices working to change the common practices from exclusionary designs to more inclusive interventions. In 2022, the municipality of New York City announced an initiative to convert underutilized or vacant hotels into affordable and supportive housing, in an attempt to address the housing crisis. Similarly, Lehrer Architects has designed a tiny home village for homeless residents in Los Angeles as part of a collaboration to create a prototype for transitional housing formats.