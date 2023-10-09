Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities

AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities

Save
AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities

Architecture Without Borders Quebec (AWBQ) has made public the catalog of practices “Architecture + Homelessness: Inclusive Practices for a Supportive City.” The publication, publicly available in both English and French, is created to encourage architecture and design practices that have the potential to contribute to the well-being of people experiencing homelessness. The catalog is part of an ongoing research project initiated by AWBQ and supported by the Government of Quebec and the City of Montreal.

AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 2 of 6AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 3 of 6AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 4 of 6AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 5 of 6AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - More Images+ 1

Save this picture!
AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 2 of 6
Page from the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog. Image Courtesy of AWQB

As cities experience increasing rates of homelessness, compounded by the pandemic and the housing, migratory, and climatic crises, it has become increasingly important to create engaging architecture that creates a more inclusive and supportive urban environment. The catalog aims to become a comprehensive resource for this purpose by encouraging cross-cultural exchanges and inspiring collective efforts to support people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk.

Save this picture!
AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 5 of 6
Crest Housing / Michael Maltzan. Image © Iwan Baan

The catalog contains the results of the first year of the research-action project “Montreal Supportive City Through Design and Architecture.” It is addressed to design professionals, community organizations, and urban development stakeholders who can play a role in better-equipping cities to meet the needs of the people. Based on a review of existing literature, the catalog examines interventions at various scales, from the city to object design. Over sixty practices are listed and grouped into five main categories to illustrate various inspiring projects.

Related Article

Exclusionary Architecture: How Design Interventions in Public Spaces are Dismissing the Homeless

Architecture Without Borders Quebec (AWBQ) is working with an interdisciplinary advisory committee of a dozen experts and with the support of several research collaborators. Additionally, within the topic of the research, a colloquium is being held in Montreal on November 22, tackling the theme of “Inhabiting the city beyond housing.” Various panels and workshops will discuss subjects such as urban encampments and access to public space.

Save this picture!
AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities - Image 3 of 6
Alexandria Park Tiny Home Village. Image Courtesy of Lehrer Architects

The theme of homelessness has been a difficult one in the field of architecture and design, with several practitioners and offices working to change the common practices from exclusionary designs to more inclusive interventions. In 2022, the municipality of New York City announced an initiative to convert underutilized or vacant hotels into affordable and supportive housing, in an attempt to address the housing crisis. Similarly, Lehrer Architects has designed a tiny home village for homeless residents in Los Angeles as part of a collaboration to create a prototype for transitional housing formats.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "AWBQ Releases the “Architecture + Homelessness” Catalog to Promote Inclusive Practices in Cities" 09 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007962/awbq-releases-the-architecture-plus-homelessness-catalog-to-promote-inclusive-practices-in-cities> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags