TANA Bar & Restaurant / RA!

Renovation • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: RA!

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 65 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the intervention of premises located in the Polanco neighborhood in Mexico City, a tourist, commercial, and service neighborhood with a large pedestrian flow. On one side of the premises, there is a traditional ice cream parlor, and on the other side, a bank that connects Polanco with Lincoln Park.

The intervention began by demolishing the overlaid finishes of the old premises to uncover the structure and materials that make up the space. Upon finding the raw materials and the great height of 4 meters, the cave-like atmosphere immediately presented itself. The interior design project takes up the raw materials of the premises and adapts the concept of a cave to provide food and beverage service to its users.

A large square bar is located towards the center of the premises, from where the service emerges. The bar rethinks the traditional linear organization of bars to create a square distribution that allows for greater interaction between users and the mixologist. The inverted pyramidal bar emerges from the analysis of the users' position on the large cover, allowing for greater comfort during its use. The large pyramid was covered with a concrete mixture of different stone compounds and then hammer-treated to preserve the raw appearance that characterizes the rest of the place.

Towards the back of the bar, a large illuminated copper plate was installed, recreating an iconoclastic image that frames the position of the mixologist as the master of ceremonies. The plate, made in Michoacán, is positioned on a large formation of rods that go from the supporting furniture to the ceiling, creating a series of shelves on which bottles and other service elements are placed. Behind the bar, there is a small space dedicated to informal dining that integrates with the kitchen, providing direct service with the chefs in a Japanese Omakase style.

On one side, a large corridor was created, which narrows towards the back, leading to the service area. The illumination of the walls indirectly bathes both the floor and the walls in light, and for the central bar, a series of concrete cylinders with rusted steel overlays were designed to reduce the cone of illumination. The balance of sounds, colors, textures, and tones in the space creates a cave-like atmosphere that shelters those who inhabit it.