CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos

+ 20

Design Team: Salvador Reyes Ríos, Josefina Larraín Lagos

Collaborators: Rodrigo Solórzano, Ximena Calleja

Construction: Inmobiliaria Hersol SA de CV, Kappra Desarrollo Inmobiliario, Tomás Trejo

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. CY Country Houses is a private residential refuge organized as a complex that has also been designed for hospital use. It is located on the outskirts of Valladolid, a Mayan region in the Mexican state of Yucatán, known for the large number of underground cenotes it houses.

It has a couple of key buildings that serve as social gathering places, such as the Main House, as well as an outdoor kitchen pavilion covered with a local grass roof on top of a modern steel structure.

A master plan was also defined for the layout and future development of any buildings, guided by the vision of minimal impact on the site. In this sense, the main buildings, the two houses, and the service headquarters have been carefully located in previously deforested areas due to recent agricultural activities.

In fact, the main house is built on an old agricultural field, so we decided to remove the thin layer of remaining soil, leaving the unusually exposed natural face of the stone and thus revealing the nature of the landscape of the entire Yucatán Peninsula.

An east-west design axis that connects the two cenotes belonging to the property was established to organize the placement of the buildings in response to the objective of creating a strong sense of connection as well as a respectful sense of belonging to the nature of the sites.