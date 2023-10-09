Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos

CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeCY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsCY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ForestCY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Interior Photography, BeamCY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - More Images

  • Design Team: Salvador Reyes Ríos, Josefina Larraín Lagos
  • Collaborators: Rodrigo Solórzano, Ximena Calleja
  • Construction: Inmobiliaria Hersol SA de CV, Kappra Desarrollo Inmobiliario, Tomás Trejo
  • Country: Mexico
CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Onnis Luque
Complex floor plan
Complex floor plan
CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. CY Country Houses is a private residential refuge organized as a complex that has also been designed for hospital use. It is located on the outskirts of Valladolid, a Mayan region in the Mexican state of Yucatán, known for the large number of underground cenotes it houses. 

CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Onnis Luque
Main house floor plan
Main house floor plan
CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Onnis Luque

It has a couple of key buildings that serve as social gathering places, such as the Main House, as well as an outdoor kitchen pavilion covered with a local grass roof on top of a modern steel structure. 

CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Onnis Luque
Main house section
Main house section
CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Onnis Luque
Pavilion floor plan
Pavilion floor plan

A master plan was also defined for the layout and future development of any buildings, guided by the vision of minimal impact on the site. In this sense, the main buildings, the two houses, and the service headquarters have been carefully located in previously deforested areas due to recent agricultural activities. 

CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Onnis Luque
Floor plan palapa
Floor plan palapa
Facade palapa
Facade palapa
CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam
© Onnis Luque

In fact, the main house is built on an old agricultural field, so we decided to remove the thin layer of remaining soil, leaving the unusually exposed natural face of the stone and thus revealing the nature of the landscape of the entire Yucatán Peninsula. 

CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Onnis Luque
Axo Velador House
Axo Velador House

An east-west design axis that connects the two cenotes belonging to the property was established to organize the placement of the buildings in response to the objective of creating a strong sense of connection as well as a respectful sense of belonging to the nature of the sites.

CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Diego S. Reyes Larraín

Project gallery

Cite: "CY Country Houses / reyesrios+larraín arquitectos" 09 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

