Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON

Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON

Save
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON

Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography, GardenBorn To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Exterior Photography, WindowsBorn To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Exterior PhotographyBorn To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography, WindowsBorn To Be Wild Installation / NEON - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures
Northfleet, United Kingdom
  • Architects: NEON
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Anning
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography, Garden
© Simon Anning

Text description provided by the architects. The permanent installation entitled ‘Born to be Wild’ is centrally located within Keepmoat’s Cable Wharf development and is designed with the intention that the public and residents can interact with it by climbing, sitting on, and walking through it.

Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Simon Anning

The project has been installed above the buried remains of the Grade II listed bear pit which was once a focal attraction of the Victorian gardens that occupied the site in the 19th century. To preserve the historic bear pit structure from weathering and erosion, it was advised by English Heritage to re-bury the feature. NEON responded to this unique heritage by using the lines of the archaeological drawings of the historic structure to define the outline of the sculpture when viewed from above.

Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Windows
© Simon Anning

The form of the artwork was then gently undulated to evoke tree branch structures - something bears often inhabit and move around. The sculpture invites the public to playfully interact with the structure much like bears in the wild. The freedom to interact with the artwork in this way is intended to act as a provocation that asks us to consider the future relationship between animals and humans.

Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography, Windows
© Simon Anning
Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Exterior Photography
© Simon Anning

The artwork was developed in conjunction with a group of Key Stage 2 children from Rosherville Church of England Primary Academy. A series of workshops, which took place online due to Covid restrictions, allowed the students to explore the use of color in the artwork through a coloring exercise and asked for comments on the design form and functionality via a questionnaire. The students' feedback encouraged the NEON team to make the artwork’s form much more curvaceous to provide a more exciting experience when used for play. 

Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography
© Simon Anning

The installation forms part of a wider heritage strategy by landscape practice ARC to preserve the history of this previously derelict part of the River Thames. In addition to this, the strategy encompasses the regeneration and preservation of the industrial cable works of WT Henley, the Rosherville Gardens, the caves in the chalk cliffs, and the riverside location. The public and residents of Cable Wharf can discover more about the site’s historical significance thanks to the installation of interpretation boards, way-finding markers, street furniture, engraved paving, and paving artwork along the riverfront.

Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Exterior Photography
© Simon Anning
Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Simon Anning
Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography
© Simon Anning

Born to be Wild is 10m x 12m in plan with a maximum height of 2.4m. The artwork was manufactured by Steelline in 10 sections that were bolted together onsite. The piece is constructed from 316 Stainless steel and was painted in marine-grade epoxy paint to ensure durability. Particular attention was paid to the specification of the foundations that were designed to be shallow so they wouldn’t hard the historic Bearpit structure beneath. The artwork was engineered by Elliot Wood.

Save this picture!
Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON - Interior Photography
© Simon Anning

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cable Wharf, Northfleet, Gravesend DA11 9AA, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NEON
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Born To Be Wild Installation / NEON" 08 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007891/born-to-be-wild-installation-neon> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags