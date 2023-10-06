Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique

+ 9

Pavilion • Jongno-gu, South Korea Architects: Plastique Fantastique

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 113 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: Yena Young, Marco Canevacc

Architects Assistants: Pihla Pellinen, Sebastian Podesta, Lucas Sere Peltzer, Erick Montefort

Curator: Sara Kim (Diagonal Thoughts)

Landscape Architecture: Young-sung Jeon

Lighting: ARRI Lighting Solutions

Soundscape: Marco Barotti

Soundscape Assistant: Misha MacLaren

Thanks To: Anna Anderegg

City: Jongno-gu

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Seoul, right beside the historic Joseon Dynasty palace, an emblematic space emerges from the ground. The location of Songhyeon Dong carries a rich and varied history, with changing uses and owners over time. The (in)visible pavilion presents contrasting perspectives: reflecting on the outside, while revealing transparency within. It acts as a temporal connector, transcending the boundaries of time for the 4th Seoul Biennale of Architectureand Urbanism.

Inspired by the site's intricate history, the artists embarked on a quest to discover the relics hidden beneath the soil. During their April 2023 site visit, they unearthed several artifacts, now exhibited along the installation's earthen wall.

An immersive soundscape echoes the long-vanished pine forest, once believed to channel energy towards the Gyeongbokgung palace.Trees & Traces engages visitors on multiple sensory levels, inviting them to explore and reflect on the complex history of the Songhyeon Green Plaza. The installation, both futuristic and archaic, blurs the boundaries between past and present, reality and imagination. This interplay of acoustic memories, visual perceptions, and tactile sensations weaves a captivating narrative that draws people into an immediate and enigmatic encounter with the site's heritage.