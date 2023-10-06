Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Clara Ott
Pavilion
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Plastique Fantastique
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Lead Architects: Yena Young, Marco Canevacc
  • Architects Assistants: Pihla Pellinen, Sebastian Podesta, Lucas Sere Peltzer, Erick Montefort
  • Curator: Sara Kim (Diagonal Thoughts)
  • Landscape Architecture: Young-sung Jeon
  • Lighting: ARRI Lighting Solutions
  • Soundscape: Marco Barotti
  • Soundscape Assistant: Misha MacLaren
  • Thanks To: Anna Anderegg
  • City: Jongno-gu
  • Country: South Korea
Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Seoul, right beside the historic Joseon Dynasty palace, an emblematic space emerges from the ground. The location of Songhyeon Dong carries a rich and varied history, with changing uses and owners over time. The (in)visible pavilion presents contrasting perspectives: reflecting on the outside, while revealing transparency within. It acts as a temporal connector, transcending the boundaries of time for the 4th Seoul Biennale of Architectureand Urbanism.

Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography, Lighting
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Image 14 of 14
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

Inspired by the site's intricate history, the artists embarked on a quest to discover the relics hidden beneath the soil. During their April 2023 site visit, they unearthed several artifacts, now exhibited along the installation's earthen wall.

Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Image 12 of 14
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique
Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

An immersive soundscape echoes the long-vanished pine forest, once believed to channel energy towards the Gyeongbokgung palace.Trees & Traces engages visitors on multiple sensory levels, inviting them to explore and reflect on the complex history of the Songhyeon Green Plaza. The installation, both futuristic and archaic, blurs the boundaries between past and present, reality and imagination. This interplay of acoustic memories, visual perceptions, and tactile sensations weaves a captivating narrative that draws people into an immediate and enigmatic encounter with the site's heritage.

Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Plastique Fantastique

Project location

Address:Songhyeon Dong, Seoul, South Korea

Plastique Fantastique
"Trees & Traces - An (In)visible Pavilion / Plastique Fantastique" 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags