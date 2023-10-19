The Beauty of Porcelain Tiles for Pool Design

Archaeological findings suggest that the Great Bath of Mohenjo-Daro, the "oldest public water tank in the world," was constructed during the 3rd millennium BC. The significance of this impressive millennia-old structure is unknown, but it is generally believed to be linked to some form of purification ritual of the mysterious Harappan Civilization in the Indus Valley —the first civilization to develop urban planning. Indeed, throughout history, water has consistently captivated human fascination, from ancient ceremonial practices to the modern leisure and sports pools we see today. Whether situated indoors or outdoors, these structures represent a fusion of architectural design and landscape. However, it's no secret that establishing, operating, and maintaining pools involve substantial financial commitments. Every phase of the construction process, from the initial foundations to the meticulous steps of waterproofing, plastering, tiling, and the intricate installation of mechanical and electrical systems, requires significant investment and attention to detail. Therefore, the use of top-tier materials, cutting-edge technical equipment, and the highest level of skill is not merely advisable but absolutely essential.

One material that works particularly well for the construction of pools is porcelain. Composed of clay, minerals, glazes, and pigments, it stands out for its impermeability, fire and freeze resistance, as well as its non-porous and non-slip surface in its unglazed and matte versions. Compared to traditional ceramic and glass mosaics, porcelain emerges as the most durable, healthy, and hygienic choice. Its ability to withstand intense sunlight exposure, concentrated chemicals, and deterioration due to stains, dirt, mold, and mildew makes it a superior option for pool applications. Furthermore, its low maintenance requirements, durability, extended lifespan, and minimal need for replacement and repair translate into reduced expenses for pool management in the medium and long term.

Based in Istanbul, Turkey, the company Serapool adopts a comprehensive and sustainable approach to pools that has led to the creation of collections with products that include pool tiles, pool terrace tiles, non-slip tiles for stairs, hand grips, grids, edging tiles, and rain channels, among others, all made of porcelain. Notably, the inclusion of concave and convex pieces within these collections softens sharp corners and edges, enhancing the safety and hygiene of the pool. The rounded corners and edges also make it easier to clean these areas.

One standout feature of the brand's porcelain tiles is their unconventional larger size, measuring 33 cm x 66 cm. This larger modulation reduces grout surfaces, lowering initial construction costs and long-term expenses for grout repair and renovation. It also results in cleaner, healthier, and more durable pools, as, in essence, the larger the porcelain tile, the longer its lifespan, and the lower the maintenance and renewal costs.

Serapool's Natural Series offers collections that redefine the concept of pool tile collections. Unlike conventional tile collections that consist of a single type and color, each Serapool Natural series features a combination of nine distinct tiles, each with unique colors, textures, and patterns. By providing a coherent and consistent mix of tiles instead of repeating a single design, these collections offer numerous options for pools and their surroundings. This endless customization contributes to users' lifestyles, well-being, and enthusiasm. Furthermore, slight variations between the pieces add to a more organic aesthetic, further connecting the pool to its natural or man-made surroundings.

The product line offers variations ranging from Verde Guatemala, which evokes positive emotions and peace, to Kaan Mix, which conveys calm and serenity with its softer tones. Serastone, on the other hand, with its unusual natural shades ranging from yellow to blue, transforms the pool environment into a work of art with a striking design. But it's also possible to opt for more subdued options, such as Snow White or Antique Grey, which create a more relaxed atmosphere, enhancing the natural look with subtle tone variations.

