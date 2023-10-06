Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. United States
  5. Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

Save
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Save this picture!
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Dave Burk © SOM

Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, FacadePendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, WindowsPendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Facade, SteelPendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, FacadePendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - More Images+ 3

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels
New York, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Dave Burk © SOM

Creating a distinctive identity. Carefully chosen materials and a sophisticated massing endow Pendry Manhattan West with an intimate scale while also subtly distinguishing the building’s role as a hotel within Manhattan West, a mixed-use commercial development that spans eight acres adjacent to Moynihan Train Hall. The cladding on the lower amenity levels, as well as the spandrel panels between each of the upper floors, consist of black, striated granite that contours the building’s form and helps articulate its dramatic curvatures. Behind the main tower, a two-story extension houses retail and restaurant spaces, culminating with a roof terrace. Atop the terrace, a set of curving pavilions sympathetic to the main building and clad in light aluminum and glass house a boutique rooftop bar.

Save this picture!
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Facade, Steel
© Dave Burk © SOM

A contemporary take on the bay window. Moving up the tower, the convex glass curves exhibit a modern take on the bay window, providing each of the 164 guest rooms with panoramic views of the city. Horizontal bands of stone across the facade frame the guest rooms on the northern and southern sides of the building. Between the bay windows, the facade’s opaque concave curves mask the building’s columns, signifying a natural division between rooms and tying the expression of the facade to the building’s underlying structure.

Save this picture!
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Lighting, Facade
© Dave Burk © SOM

A facade with sustainability benefits. The strategic geometric design of the facade enabled just 22 percent of the curtain wall panels to require bending—despite the appearance of continuously curving glass. To further reduce complexity and enable the use of a low-environmental-impact bending process, just three radii were utilized to generate the curves of the bent panels. With a 37 percent window-to-wall ratio, the building is well-insulated and energy-efficient.

Save this picture!
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade, Bench
© Dave Burk © SOM

Enhancing amenities at Manhattan West. The building houses a collection of designer amenities and intimately scaled gathering spaces. A fitness center, rentable meeting rooms, and a collection of rooftop and outdoor terraces leverage Manhattan West’s signature public space and contribute to a continuously active and animated urban realm. The building lands in a carefully calibrated sequence of domestic-scale entry spaces that seamlessly link guests to the adjacent flagship retail, office lobbies, and destination restaurants throughout Manhattan West.

Save this picture!
Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Dave Burk © SOM

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New York, NY, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsUnited States
Cite: "Pendry Manhattan West / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill" 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007853/pendry-manhattan-west-skidmore-owings-and-merrill> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags