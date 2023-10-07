Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. France
  5. Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada

Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada

Save
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada

Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeSaint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Arch, ArcadeSaint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Interior PhotographySaint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Interior PhotographySaint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Market
Saint-Dizier, France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Eric Colin

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Saint-Dizier is one of 222 cities committed to the “Action Cœur de Ville” national plan that seeks to improve the life condition of the inhabitants of medium-sized towns and to ensure the lead role of these towns in the territory development. At Saint-Dizier the city center was progressively devitalized and the peripheral activities zones prospered. The market project represents an essential element to the revitalization strategy of the city’s heart aiming to recreate a local economy based on local commerce and artisan work.

Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Image 25 of 32
Site Plan

The project’s emplacement in the city’s heart and the co-visibility with the castle protected as a historical monument is a significant constraint of the site. The market proposes a dialogue between contemporary architecture and the ancient center. It attempts to create a connection between the historical center, the post-war districts, the large central wasteland to be transformed, and the castle’s park. The marketplace accommodates local merchants like bakers, butchers, fishmongers, and greengrocers, and it also lodges minor catering areas.

Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Arch, Arcade
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Image 26 of 32
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Facade
© Olivier Mathiotte

By absorbing the massive stone construction history, this building tries to reinterpret a traditional structural approach: the right usage of the right material at the right place facing multiple constraints. The overall constructive principle is a mixt structure composed of stone, wood, and steel with the implementation of a metallic framework that sustains the roof and the suspended floor constrained to cross 30 meters with no supports in between. The stone facades stabilize the metallic grid along the longitudinal axis and the steel grid stabilizes the stone facades along the lateral direction. The construction is only founded at its periphery, it rests on 36 poles buried 12 meters into the ground that support the outer ground beams.

Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Interior Photography
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Interior Photography, Beam
© Olivier Mathiotte
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Image 28 of 32
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Interior Photography
© Olivier Mathiotte

The stone arches dialogue with the wooden framework rib vaults. The constructive grids affirm the volume and shape the site’s architectural design. The 3 arches form to respect the geometry of a “chain” and so it conserves a family of proportion. The 4 narrow arches cross 2 meters; the 10 medium arches cross 7 meters; and the 2 large arches cross 23 meters. These constructive choices bolster the value of crafts, know-how, and the art of construction. The lack of workforce nowadays is the consequence of the decline in constructive quality. It is urgent to give back a central position to craftsmen and builders.

Save this picture!
Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Olivier Mathiotte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:52100 Saint-Dizier, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studiolada
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCommercial ArchitectureMarketFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCommercial ArchitectureMarketFrance
Cite: "Saint Dizier’s Market / Studiolada" 07 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007805/saint-diziers-market-studiolada> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags