World
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Zemst, Belgium
  • Project Coordinator: Bert Villa, Tomas Lootens
  • Architecture Drawings & Tender: Yann Courouble, Bert Stoffels
  • Internship Architecture Drawing: Noah Leijssen
  • Collaborative Design Think Tank: Olivier Goethals, Michiel De Cleene, Lucas Devolder, Victoria van Kan, Noah Leijssen, Yann Courouble, Bert Stoffels, Tomas Lootens, Bert Villa
  • On Site Design & Build Team: Tomas Lootens, Bert Villa, Anco De Jonge, Rens Hein, Victor Calame, Jarne Bossaerts
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Pavilion for cultural and social gatherings
  • City: Zemst
  • Country: Belgium
Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Exterior Photography
© Birgit Sterckx

Text description provided by the architects. In 1636 Peter Paul Rubens made a painting on three oak planks from his studio. A city on the horizon is surrounded by a garden, then flanked by his residence — the castle of Elewijt.

Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Exterior Photography
© Michiel De Cleene

Taking the genesis of Rubens’ A View of Het Steen in the Early Morning as a starting point, 019, in collaboration with ConstructLab, H110, and Guy Mouton, creates FLORA, an architectural intervention on the grounds surrounding the castle of Elewijt. In the summer of 2023, this intervention will serve to open up the site to tourists.

Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Birgit Sterckx

The site in Elewijt is a complex fabric of narratives and traces. From Rubens’ famous painting A View of Het Steen in the Early Morning, to the extensively documented architectural history of the castle. The domain of the ‘Rubens Castle’ cannot be disconnected from its context: the ribbon development and the park meet at the castle wall, and the water level of the pond and the vegetation bear witness to a changing ecological reality, there is a connection with the nearby neighborhood, and the fluctuating tourism influences the landscape and atmosphere of the place.

Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Image 21 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

This collection of stories offers opportunities and challenges: how can this heritage site be opened up and provide space for both history and the traces created by current users, and provide a literal and figurative foundation for future, as yet untapped approaches? How can the existing architecture and its history enter into a dialogue with changing sensibilities, thus creating space for sustainable touristic development?

Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Exterior Photography
© Michiel De Cleene
Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Exterior Photography
© Michiel De Cleene

FLORA explores the possibilities of working circularly and dynamically. It is constructed from formwork material, which usually serves to temporarily support a structure. Here, however, that material functions as the supporting structure itself. When the pavilion disappears, the formwork material is made available again for other projects. With this material, 019 creates an enclosed space in which various events will take place. At the same time, the pavilion frames the landscape and the castle by offering unusual perspectives. A series of flags plays on the depth of the landscape, draws imaginary lines, and creates atmospheric perspective.

Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Michiel De Cleene
Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Interior Photography, Facade
© Michiel De Cleene
Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Michiel De Cleene

Flora was commissioned by Stories Unfold; a unique, participatory, and experimental event by EventFlanders in collaboration with Tourism Flanders, which will take place biannually, each time on a different domain in Flanders.

Flora Pavilion / ConstructLab + 019 + Mouton + H110 Architecten En Ingenieurs - Exterior Photography
© Birgit Sterckx

Project location

Address:Steendreef 77, 1982 Zemst, Belgium

