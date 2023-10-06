Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Save
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos

Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, CoastLos Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeLos Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WindowsLos Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop, BeamLos Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Canoa, Ecuador
  • Architects: Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2648 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francesco Russo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluminio y Vidrio "Rosero", Ceramic Center, Disensa San Vicente, Ecuaceramica, FV, Grifería, Rodes
  • Lead Architects: Bernardo Bustamante y Domenika Baquero
  • Team: Bernardo Bustamante, Domenika Baquero, samata martinez, Jenifer Carrion, Ing. Ivan Delgado
  • City: Canoa
  • Country: Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Francesco Russo

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on a raised plateau, approximately ten meters above a beach surrounded by cliffs, forming a private cove. The access from the road is captivating, cutting through dry forests with centennial trees. The journey involves crossing the Río Muchacho, whose growth during rains complicates accessibility, leading to the decision to construct the building over the six months of the dry season.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Francesco Russo
Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Image 11 of 14
Implantation

The climate is tropical, with heavy rainfall for several months, and high temperatures and humidity. Northern Manabí, possibly the most seismic-prone area in Ecuador, has witnessed devastating earthquakes that destroyed entire communities. In the 2016 earthquake, the town of Canoa suffered severe consequences.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Francesco Russo
Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Image 12 of 14
Plan - Ground floor

The rainy season brings elevated levels of precipitation, causing floods and landslides. El Niño phenomenon occasionally appears, further intensifying rainfall.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Francesco Russo
Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Image 13 of 14
South - North Elevation

Motivated by these challenging conditions, a responsible architecture that can endure was sought, exploring local architecture. A taxonomy of ancestral principles was created, leading to design strategies:

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© Francesco Russo
Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Image 14 of 14
West - East Elevation

1. Elevating the main floor to prevent floods, and landslides, and protect against animals. 2. Opting for a reinforced concrete structure, an orderly and robust system that takes center stage in the design. The roof is supported by elevated wooden trusses to lower the center of gravity.
3. Designing a large roof with oversized eaves to cover a greater surface from rain and sun. 4. Using low-maintenance materials resistant to humidity. 5. Creating tall spaces and opening the house on multiple fronts for cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Countertop, Beam
© Francesco Russo

Based on the principles learned from vernacular architecture, an elevated concrete structure on piles was implemented. The ground floor serves as a service and storage area, using burnt brick masonry to resist humidity and salinity. The roof is a lightweight fiber-cement structure.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam, Facade
© Francesco Russo

It is a simple volume—a bar that breaks at the division between public and private, marking the entrances at this articulation. This twist allows all living spaces to benefit from views of the beach and the refreshing sea breeze.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Francesco Russo

The program is for a vacation home with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and an open social area. The kitchen, dining, and living room share a space connected to a spacious terrace overlooking the sea and mountains. On the ground floor, there are parking spaces and services. The house has two entrances—one directly from the parking area and another through a ramp following the natural slope of the terrain.

Save this picture!
Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Francesco Russo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Los Aposentos House / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos" [Casa Los Aposentos / Bernardo Bustamante Arquitectos] 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007795/los-aposentos-house-bernardo-bustamante-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags