World
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota

Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Chapadmalal, Argentina
  Architects: Nicolas Pinto da Mota
  Area: 1937 ft²
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Joaquin Portela
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Aluar, Ilva, Shou-Sugi-Ban, ferrum
  Lead Architects: Victoria Falcon, Nicolas Pinto Da Mota
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography
© Joaquin Portela
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Image 21 of 29
Implantation
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joaquin Portela

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of building a summer house. Located in the coastal town of Chapadmalal where it dominates a meadow of little occupied lots.

Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography
© Joaquin Portela
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Image 24 of 29
Plan - Ground floor
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joaquin Portela

It was decided to generate a first floor, a single hermetic enclosure "apparently closed" ... The construction of a recognizable archetype, a prism of a rectangular base, emptied at its ends to find the light.

Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Interior Photography
© Joaquin Portela
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Image 26 of 29
Section 01
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Joaquin Portela

It developed a system of containers/continents, a large hall in the center of the plant is surrounded by a ring of services, courtyards, and a gallery. The search for this spatial organization seeks to shelter and protect the most used uses of the house and leaves more permeable sides facing the more controlled outdoor spaces, through galleries and courtyards that guide these relationships.

Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Interior Photography
© Joaquin Portela
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Image 27 of 29
Section 02
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Interior Photography, Windows
© Joaquin Portela

Its most dominant feature is the burned wood, which resolves the entire volume. This "Shuo Sugi Ban" system is based on the reuse of discarded wood, this carbonization process extends the durability of the wood while highlighting its raw state.

Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography
© Joaquin Portela
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Image 29 of 29
Elevations
Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota - Exterior Photography
© Joaquin Portela

Nicolas Pinto da Mota
Cite: "Chapadmalal House / Nicolas Pinto da Mota" 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

