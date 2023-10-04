Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Public Space, Installations & Structures, Arts & Architecture
Las Condes, Chile
  • Lead Architects : Abarca + Palma (Francisco Abarca, Camilo Palma, Sebastián Ochoa).
  • Collaborating Architect: Baltazar Acuña
  • Creative Direction: Bla! Estudio (Felipe Zegers y Payo Söchting)
  • Structural Engineering: Sebastián Cárcamo
  • Floor Painting: Bla! + Benjamín Contador
  • Program: Plaza
  • Client: Seat Chile
  • Sponsor: Municipalidad de Las Condes
  • City: Las Condes
  • Country: Chile
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Zuñiga
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 16 of 25
Isometric diagram

Text description provided by the architects. Plaza de los Espejos is an urban infrastructure project resulting from a Public and Private articulation that includes 4 basic elements for its development: an existing square, a floor painting, new urban furniture, and a cover. All of this generates dynamism and unexpected uses in the residual space of our city. 

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Felipe Ugalde
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 17 of 25
Long section - site

The existing square corresponds to the Municipality of Las Condes in the city of Santiago and was chosen for this project due to its condition as a "residual space" resulting from the works of the underground section of Manquehue Avenue that passes below this square, which caused an "urban island", a triangle in the middle of three highly transited avenues with almost no pedestrian connection. In addition, this square presented a series of elements that had to be considered in the design: an empty space between eight concrete planters with a tree each and the pavement composed of tiles arranged geometrically in an orthogonal layout.

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 18 of 25
Cross section - site

The floor painting is arranged within this pre-existing layout, generating a new triangular and trapezoidal geometry of multiple colors that takes as reference a series of Pantones provided by the automotive brand SEAT, which, as a form of advertising and brand positioning, represent the various colors of the Barcelona sky, the city of origin of this brand. 

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Felipe Ugalde
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 19 of 25
Isometric 1

The new urban furniture, built with plywood panels, is understood as an extrusion of this new geometry caused by the floor painting, considering 3 levels of height that serve for multiple unplanned activities such as sitting, eating, conversing, gathering, dancing, jumping, playing, skating, singing, in short, a stage for various activities. This furniture occupies the axis or center of the space intervened by means of an intermittent line of various heights and three colors: red, orange, and yellow.

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Ugalde
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 21 of 25
Floor plan

The steel cover is arranged according to the empty space and the planters with the trees, thus generating 6 support pillars located at the axis of 6 planters, in order to continue with the empty condition of the space, but this time contained and protected by a roof that provides shade, and an interaction and stimulation with people and the other elements of the square (floor mural and furniture), through the use of reflective stainless steel as a coating for the sky of the cover, thus generating a dynamic and abstract use between people and the elements of the square, which takes as reference the Vieux port de Marseille by architect Norman Foster and the Mercats del Encants de Barcelona by architects b720 and Fermín Vázquez. 

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Felipe Ugalde
Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Image 24 of 25
Cross section

The shape of the roof is also conditioned by the planters, as the water discharges for the rainy season fall directly onto the trees due to the direction of their inclination and a gutter that leads the water to the trees, thus generating the recirculation of rainwater that falls on the roof for the watering of the trees. The colors of the roof respond to the concept of the fifth facade due to the high-rise buildings surrounding this area.

Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Felipe Ugalde

Project location

Address:Interseccion Avda. Apoquindo, Avda Manquehue y Avda. Alonso de Cordova, Las Condes, Santiago, Chile

Abarca Palma Arquitectos
Bla! Estudio Creativo
WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureArts & ArchitectureChile

Cite: "Mirrors Plaza / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos" [Plaza de los espejos / Bla! Estudio Creativo + Abarca Palma Arquitectos] 04 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007768/mirrors-plaza-bla-estudio-creativo-plus-abarca-palma-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

