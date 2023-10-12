A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle

Save this picture! Square, Hsg Learning Center, Evolution Design. Image © Peter Wuermli, 2022

Good architectural design can encompass a myriad of aspects, but can be generally regarded as buildings/constructions that are planned, designed and devised to be functional, aesthetic and durable. They can often be timeless designs, made for the benefit of the people who will inhabit them, and demonstrate a multi-disciplinary approach to space and interaction design. This is the spirit of the A’ Design Award and their “Good Architectural Design” super-category, which seeks to reward the best in architecture and design around the world.

As one of the world’s leading international annual juried competitions for design, the A’ Design Award & Competition highlights creative fields from all countries and disciplines, including categories such as Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design, Lighting Products and Projects Design, Architecture, Building and Structure Design, and many more. Entries to the competition are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by a jury panel of experienced academics, press members and established professionals.

For the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards, entries are open for architects, architecture offices, real estate developers, civil engineers and construction companies, and can include designs from the last 10 years. For more information on how to register and participate, visit the official website.

To inspire prospective contestants, we have selected 20 winning works from the “Good Architectural Design” super-category. To see more award-winning designs, visit the dedicated Design Magazine.

MCC Shengshi International Plaza Multifunctional Building by Aedas

The Circle Xinqiao Expatriate Children School by Coast Palisade Consulting Group Ltd.

Meishan East Town Centers and Base by Dalu Architectural Design Firm

Shenzhen Financial Culture Center Public Building by Xiaolin Ji

House in Yamate Residential House by Tatsuhiro Nishimoto

Szhk Science and Technology Project High Rise Office by Aedas

Cascading Terraces Residential Apartments by Potiropoulos and Partners

RB23 Boutique Residence Single Family House by Pawel Lis

Guangzhou Julong Bay Exhibition Center by Ann Yu

We Transforming Circular Economy Exhibition by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan

Envisioning Beyond Legacy Exhibition by Oval Design Ltd.

Square Hsg Learning Center by Evolution Design

The Beijing Parade Restaurant by Ao Han

The Future Preface Exhibition Center by Robin Wang

Vicutu Concept Flagship Store by Antistatics Architecture

K11 Art Mall Retail by Carrie Ho

Moli Landscape Restaurant by Bo Zhou

Poly City Gather Sales Center by Melody Lau

Deji Cultural Complex Museum by Masato Kure and Masashi Ota

Xian Canopy Hotel by Jingwen Chen