A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle

Good architectural design can encompass a myriad of aspects, but can be generally regarded as buildings/constructions that are planned, designed and devised to be functional, aesthetic and durable. They can often be timeless designs, made for the benefit of the people who will inhabit them, and demonstrate a multi-disciplinary approach to space and interaction design. This is the spirit of the A’ Design Award and their “Good Architectural Design” super-category, which seeks to reward the best in architecture and design around the world.

As one of the world’s leading international annual juried competitions for design, the A’ Design Award & Competition highlights creative fields from all countries and disciplines, including categories such as Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design, Lighting Products and Projects Design, Architecture, Building and Structure Design, and many more. Entries to the competition are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by a jury panel of experienced academics, press members and established professionals.

For the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards, entries are open for architects, architecture offices, real estate developers, civil engineers and construction companies, and can include designs from the last 10 years. For more information on how to register and participate, visit the official website.

To inspire prospective contestants, we have selected 20 winning works from the “Good Architectural Design” super-category. To see more award-winning designs, visit the dedicated Design Magazine.

MCC Shengshi International Plaza Multifunctional Building by Aedas

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 14 of 21
MCC Shengshi International Plaza, Multifunctional Building, Aedas. Image © Terrence Zhang

The Circle Xinqiao Expatriate Children School by Coast Palisade Consulting Group Ltd.

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 11 of 21
The Circle, Xinqiao Expatriate Children School, Coast Palisade Consulting Group Ltd.. Image © Coast Palisade Consulting Group Ltd., 2022

Meishan East Town Centers and Base by Dalu Architectural Design Firm

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 8 of 21
Meishan East Town, Centers and Base, Dalu Architectural Design Firm. Image © arch-exist photography, 2022

Shenzhen Financial Culture Center Public Building by Xiaolin Ji

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 13 of 21
Shenzhen Financial Culture Center, Public Building, Xiaolin. Image © Kelangsi, 2022

House in Yamate Residential House by Tatsuhiro Nishimoto

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 7 of 21
House in Yamate, Residential House, Tatsuhiro Nishimoto. Image © Kenji Masunaga

Szhk Science and Technology Project High Rise Office by Aedas

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 15 of 21
Szhk Science and Technology Project, High Rise Office, Aedas. Image © Aedas

Cascading Terraces Residential Apartments by Potiropoulos and Partners

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 18 of 21
Cascading Terraces, Residential Apartments, Potiropoulos and Partners. Image © Batis Studio

RB23 Boutique Residence Single Family House by Pawel Lis

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 16 of 21
RB23 Boutique Residence, Single Family House, Pawel Lis. Image © Radek Galczynski, 2019/2020

Guangzhou Julong Bay Exhibition Center by Ann Yu

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 17 of 21
Guangzhou Julong Bay, Exhibition Center, Ann Yu. Image © Ann Yu, 2022

We Transforming Circular Economy Exhibition by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 19 of 21
We Transforming, Circular Economy Exhibition, Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan. Image © Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan, 2022

Envisioning Beyond Legacy Exhibition by Oval Design Ltd.

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 2 of 21
Envisioning Beyond Legacy, Exhibition, Oval Design Ltd.. Image © Oval Design Ltd., 2022

Square Hsg Learning Center by Evolution Design

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 20 of 21
Square, Hsg Learning Center, Evolution Design. Image © Gataric Fotografie, 2022

The Beijing Parade Restaurant by Ao Han

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 5 of 21
The Beijing Parade, Restaurant, Ao Han. Image © Wu Bing

The Future Preface Exhibition Center by Robin Wang

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 21 of 21
The Future Preface, Exhibition Center, Robin Wang. Image © Robin Wang, The Future Preface, 2022

Vicutu Concept Flagship Store by Antistatics Architecture

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 6 of 21
Vicutu Concept, Flagship Store, Antistatics Architecture. Image © UK Studio, AntiStatics

K11 Art Mall Retail by Carrie Ho

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 3 of 21
K11 Art Mall, Retail, Carrie Ho. Image © Dirk Weiblen

Moli Landscape Restaurant by Bo Zhou

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 12 of 21
Moli Landscape, Restaurant, Bo Zhou. Image © Tan Xiao, TOPIA

Poly City Gather Sales Center by Melody Lau

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 10 of 21
Poly City Gather, Sales Center, Melody Lau. Image © One Thousand Degrees Vision

Deji Cultural Complex Museum by Masato Kure and Masashi Ota

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 4 of 21
Deji Cultural Complex, Museum, Masato Kure and Masashi Ota. Image © Inter_mountain

Xian Canopy Hotel by Jingwen Chen

A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 9 of 21
Xian Canopy, Hotel, Jingwen Chen. Image © Zhang Da Qi, Jingwen Chen, Canopy center, 2023
Cite: Daniela Porto. "A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle" 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007767/a-good-architectural-design-20-exemplary-winners-from-the-2022-2023-cycle> ISSN 0719-8884

