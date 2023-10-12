A’ Good Architectural Design: 20 Exemplary Winners From the 2022-2023 Cycle

Good architectural design can encompass a myriad of aspects, but can be generally regarded as buildings/constructions that are planned, designed and devised to be functional, aesthetic and durable. They can often be timeless designs, made for the benefit of the people who will inhabit them, and demonstrate a multi-disciplinary approach to space and interaction design. This is the spirit of the A’ Design Award and their “Good Architectural Design” super-category, which seeks to reward the best in architecture and design around the world.
As one of the world’s leading international annual juried competitions for design, the A’ Design Award & Competition highlights creative fields from all countries and disciplines, including categories such as Furniture, Decorative Items and Homeware Design, Lighting Products and Projects Design, Architecture, Building and Structure Design, and many more. Entries to the competition are peer-reviewed and anonymously judged by a jury panel of experienced academics, press members and established professionals.
For the A' International Architecture, Building and Structure Design Awards, entries are open for architects, architecture offices, real estate developers, civil engineers and construction companies, and can include designs from the last 10 years. For more information on how to register and participate, visit the official website.
To inspire prospective contestants, we have selected 20 winning works from the “Good Architectural Design” super-category. To see more award-winning designs, visit the dedicated Design Magazine.
MCC Shengshi International Plaza Multifunctional Building by Aedas
The Circle Xinqiao Expatriate Children School by Coast Palisade Consulting Group Ltd.
Meishan East Town Centers and Base by Dalu Architectural Design Firm
Shenzhen Financial Culture Center Public Building by Xiaolin Ji
House in Yamate Residential House by Tatsuhiro Nishimoto
Szhk Science and Technology Project High Rise Office by Aedas
Cascading Terraces Residential Apartments by Potiropoulos and Partners
RB23 Boutique Residence Single Family House by Pawel Lis
Guangzhou Julong Bay Exhibition Center by Ann Yu
We Transforming Circular Economy Exhibition by Daisuke Nagatomo and Minnie Jan
Envisioning Beyond Legacy Exhibition by Oval Design Ltd.
Square Hsg Learning Center by Evolution Design
The Beijing Parade Restaurant by Ao Han
The Future Preface Exhibition Center by Robin Wang
Vicutu Concept Flagship Store by Antistatics Architecture
K11 Art Mall Retail by Carrie Ho
Moli Landscape Restaurant by Bo Zhou
Poly City Gather Sales Center by Melody Lau
Deji Cultural Complex Museum by Masato Kure and Masashi Ota