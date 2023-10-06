Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, GardenCórdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, FacadeCórdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyCórdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, WindowsCórdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Library
Córdoba, Spain
  • Architects: Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7193
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Roland Halbe
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kalzip, Arqueoqurtuba Excavaciones Arqueológicas S.L., Finsa, Forbo, GAP Grupo Aluminios de Precisión, Geocisa Geotecnia y Cimientos, S.A., Guardian, Knauf, Lledò, RIVENTI, Saint Gobain Isover, Silent Gliss, TESA, Weber
  • Lead Architect: Álvaro Rábano
  • Technical Architect: Jesús Bozzo
  • Collaborator Architects: Álvaro Oliver, Lucía Guadalajara, Clemens Eichner, Roberto Lebrero, Luis G. Pachón, Ángel Camacho
  • Construction: Grupo TRAGSA
  • Structures: Alfonso Gómez Gaite, GOGAITE S.L.
  • MEP: GEASYT S.A.
  • Facade: Jofebar Panoramah
  • City: Córdoba
  • Country: Spain
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Roland Halbe
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Image 11 of 26
Plan - Site

Text description provided by the architects. If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need. The Library, with a privileged location in Jardines de la Agricultura, assumes the difference in level between the long urban park and the Avenue that covers the railway. The origin of its trapezoidal plan is the layout of the 18th-century gardens, which respects the existing trees and fragments its height towards the park where a cantilevered balcony introduces inside the view of the treetops. 

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roland Halbe
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Image 14 of 26
Plan
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Roland Halbe

The continuity towards the gardens allows to go out to read and share activities and in this way the park becomes part of the library. Reading while looking at the treetops, incorporating the garden into the interior, seeking transparency towards the green were from the competition the guide of the project that has been adapted for more than a decade to the innumerable vicissitudes of a public architecture subject to the ups and downs of the times.

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Roland Halbe
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Image 17 of 26
Axo
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Roland Halbe

On the opposite side to the garden, a continuous and precise façade-lattice towards the city builds the limit towards the avenue, as well as the representative image of the institution filtering the noise of the urban traffic. The three-dimensional latticework of modular cast aluminum pieces unifies views and lights, cools and protects from the hot west orientation where the two layers of façade, unalterable under the patina of time, make it easy to maintain and clean.

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Windows
© Roland Halbe
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Image 19 of 26
Plan - Ground floor

In this way the traditional latticework is interpreted, allowing one to see without being seen, ventilating, refreshing, and filtering the light. The children's area is placed in the difference in level between the avenue and the garden, visible from the upper access level, integrating a SX caliphal wall. An amphitheater for activities and reading in the garden recovers the local “chino cordobés” pavement and reminds us of the origin of the park that was a former stream in the Caliphate period.

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Roland Halbe
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Image 23 of 26
Sections
Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Roland Halbe

On the access floor there is a study room, a multipurpose room, and a newspaper area. The main reading room occupies the first level overlooking the park, facing south, shaded by the deep linear balcony. The wide reading space is easy to understand for the reader who finds the different areas in a continuous interior under the geometric skylights that fragment the room with perforated aluminum panels that act as sound absorption. The presence of the gardens inside is permanent and on the outside the building seems almost invisible filtered through the large trees that are the true protagonists of the Library.

Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Glass, Handrail
© Roland Halbe

Project location

Address:Jardines de la Agricultura, Av. de los Mozárabes, 3, 14011 Córdoba, Spain

Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos
Office

Cite: "Córdoba Public Library / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos" [Biblioteca Pública de Córdoba / Paredes Pedrosa Arquitectos] 06 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007761/cordoba-public-library-paredes-pedrosa-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

