Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office

Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office

Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsAfra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, FacadeAfra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Interior Photography, KitchenAfra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Interior Photography, WindowsAfra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Apartments, Residential
Mashhad, Iran
  • Architects In Charge: Mohamad Reyhani Shargh, Alireza Modarresi, Ali Soveizi
  • Design Team: Hamideh Sarafian, Faezeh Samadi, Matineh Rezaie, Elham Mahdian, Mohamadhossein Haji ahmadi, Bahar Hajizadeh
  • Supervision Of Architecture: Ali Soveizi, Alireza Modarresi
  • Contractor: Shayan Saeedi
  • Client: Shine investment group
  • City: Mashhad
  • Country: Iran
Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© fatemeh soveizi

Text description provided by the architects. In this project, an attempt has been made to provide the most accurate response to the surrounding environment along with the highest feedback in interaction with the surrounding events for the residents. Considering its location and nobility from the main boulevard, it should provide a city view on one side and peace and privacy on the other side for its residents.

Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© fatemeh soveizi
Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Image 14 of 24
Ground Floor Plan

At first glance, the fluidity of the form transforms the regular and modular system into a living being that can move, walk, take shape, and at the same time beautify with maximum harmony with the chaotic environment around it, and as it sits in its place and with its ancient neighbors. They should turn their heads towards the street while talking and look at the passers-by and it will remain in their memories.

Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© fatemeh soveizi
Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Interior Photography, Windows
© fatemeh soveizi
Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Image 15 of 24
Typical Floor Plan

Flexibility in the space, furnishing the space according to the needs of the audience, simplicity and ambiguity, simplicity in the elements of the kitchen space, and the privacy that follows the need to discover with a kind of ambiguity of the reception space.

Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© fatemeh soveizi
Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, Facade
© fatemeh soveizi

Seeing and not being seen starts from the facade of the project and continues to the interior space and relationships between neighboring spaces.

Afra Residential Building / barsav architecture office - Exterior Photography, Windows
© fatemeh soveizi

Project location

Address:Razavi Khorasan Province, Mashhad, Seyyed Razi Blvd, Iran

