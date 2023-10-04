Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Maya Shala / Toh Balam

Maya Shala / Toh Balam

Maya Shala / Toh Balam - Interior Photography, ArchMaya Shala / Toh Balam - Interior Photography, BeamMaya Shala / Toh Balam - Interior PhotographyMaya Shala / Toh Balam - Exterior PhotographyMaya Shala / Toh Balam - More Images+ 4

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Hospitality Architecture
Tulum, Mexico
  • Architects: Toh Balam
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshihiro Koitani
  • Lead Architects: Ricardo Gil, Luis Gil
  • Architecture Design Director: Ricardo Gil
  • Architect In Charge Of Construction Site: Luis Gil
  • Client: IKAL Tulum Hotel
  • City: Tulum
  • Country: Mexico
Maya Shala / Toh Balam - Interior Photography, Arch
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Text description provided by the architects. The temple aims to be an inspiring space that blends Mayan tradition and yoga, representing the four elements and the sunrise. It achieves structural efficiency through the design of hyperbolic paraboloids and the use of local materials, respecting the identity and sustainability of the region.

Maya Shala / Toh Balam - Interior Photography, Beam
© Yoshihiro Koitani
Maya Shala / Toh Balam - Image 9 of 9
Plan - section

The design is rich in symbolism, honoring the earth, water, air, and fire, essential elements for harmony according to the ancient Mayans. The Eastern Gate welcomes the first rays of the sun, promoting introspection. Inspired by efficient marine structures, the design adapts to the project, prioritizing sustainability.

Maya Shala / Toh Balam - Exterior Photography
© Yoshihiro Koitani

The choice of local materials supports ancestral techniques and community development. The structural efficiency and the use of local resources highlight the sustainability of the project, exemplifying how architecture can honor the past while looking toward a conscious future. It offers an enriching experience that combines heritage, art, culture, and respect for the natural environment.

Maya Shala / Toh Balam - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Yoshihiro Koitani

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tulum, Q.R., Mexico

