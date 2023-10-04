Maya Shala / Toh Balam

+ 4

Architecture Design Director: Ricardo Gil

Architect In Charge Of Construction Site: Luis Gil

Client: IKAL Tulum Hotel

City: Tulum

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The temple aims to be an inspiring space that blends Mayan tradition and yoga, representing the four elements and the sunrise. It achieves structural efficiency through the design of hyperbolic paraboloids and the use of local materials, respecting the identity and sustainability of the region.

The design is rich in symbolism, honoring the earth, water, air, and fire, essential elements for harmony according to the ancient Mayans. The Eastern Gate welcomes the first rays of the sun, promoting introspection. Inspired by efficient marine structures, the design adapts to the project, prioritizing sustainability.

The choice of local materials supports ancestral techniques and community development. The structural efficiency and the use of local resources highlight the sustainability of the project, exemplifying how architecture can honor the past while looking toward a conscious future. It offers an enriching experience that combines heritage, art, culture, and respect for the natural environment.