Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

Save
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos

House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsHouse Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamHouse Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyHouse Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, BeamHouse Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São Roque, Brazil
  • Architects: Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Ocanhas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Colormix, Gianni Movéis, Inovar, Lab88
  • Lead Architects: Luiz Paulo Andrade
  • Architecture: João Vinícius Costa, Luiza Monteiro, Luciana Vada, Renan Bressani, Gustavo Sendai, Bruno Nakaya , Luiz Imbiriba, Bernat Mas, Rodrigo Montezano , Claribel Salazar , Camila Lima
  • City: São Roque
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Ocanhas

Text description provided by the architects. With the feet on the ground. The starting point of this project was the traditional house archetype, with its simple and pure form. Llama House is the first in a series of constructions that will be built on this land located in the rural area of São Roque, a city near São Paulo, known for its natural beauty and low temperatures.

Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Deck, Patio
© Pedro Ocanhas
Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Pedro Ocanhas

The use of local labor led to the choice of building a house with simple shapes, a traditional construction system, and directly connected to the ground. The house is fully placed on the ground, with its external skin integrating with the environment almost like a monolithic structure. Since it is a single-story house, its floor plan has a simple distribution, with a central hallway that connects the intimate areas to the big living room that faces the large forest.

Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Ocanhas
Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 28 of 32
Plan
Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Pedro Ocanhas

You can reach the garden from every room in the house. The feeling of being connected to the exuberant nature that surrounds the house is accentuated by the large openings. For the roof, we opted for a traditional gable roof that gives the house its pure form, linked to the archetype of the house. The large clay tiles bring the house closer to an almost rural language. The front and back facades have the same shape but with opposite materials. One is completely transparent and the other has no openings. 

Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© Pedro Ocanhas
Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Image 29 of 32
Section - A
Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Ocanhas

Natural materials cover and protect the house from the high humidity, due to its proximity to the forest. The bedrooms are heated by controlled sunlight and in the social area, there is a fireplace that is its main element. Originally designed for a couple in their older years, it has large rooms and hallways. The kitchen, fully connected to the social area, serves as a hub for meetings, conversations, and leisure for the couple with their children and grandchildren. This house is a place of peacefulness and affection, the starting point of a life story.

Save this picture!
House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Pedro Ocanhas

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "House Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos" [Casa Lhama – Sítio Toca do Tatu / Luiz Paulo Andrade Arquitetos] 05 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007740/house-lhama-sitio-toca-do-tatu-luiz-paulo-andrade-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags