Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. GA House / Narch Arquitectes

GA House / Narch Arquitectes

Save
GA House / Narch Arquitectes

GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Balcony, CourtyardGA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Windows, Facade, BeamGA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, WindowsGA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, HandrailGA House / Narch Arquitectes - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
El Bages, Spain
  • Architects: Narch Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  287
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Adrià Goula
  • Lead Architects: Joan Ramon Pascuets, Mónica Mosset
  • Technical Architecture: Silvia Solanas Ibañez
  • City: El Bages
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Balcony, Courtyard
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Image 9 of 11
Ground floor plan

Text description provided by the architects. The GA house is the new home of a couple with two daughters who were looking to enjoy more interior and exterior space. The plot, located between party walls, has a private garden in the inner courtyard that faces residential blocks.

Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Image 10 of 11
First floor plan

The main strategy was to place the garage on the ground floor, occupying almost the entire depth of the plot, and to place the living space with an extensive terrace on top. The house was conceived according to a grid of 6 squares that allowed for the resolution of structural and functional requirements at the same time. 

Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Facade, Handrail
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Image 11 of 11
Section

The first floor is organized by placing the living room with access to the terrace in the two modules closest to the inner courtyard. The two central modules contain the stairs, dining room, and bathroom, and the two modules are located on the facade facing the street house the kitchen, and the master bedroom. 

Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Lighting, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Adrià Goula

On the second floor, the first two modules facing the inner courtyard are freed up to create a double-height space for the lower living room. This generates a space that allows light and sun to enter the interior of the house. The central modules are organized with a study for the daughters and a bathroom, and the two modules on the street-facing facade contain the two bedrooms for the daughters. 

Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Windows
© Adrià Goula

The house opens up completely to the interior garden. The folding windows can be opened completely or gradually depending on the season, transforming the interior space into a porch. The absence of walls facilitates the entry of light, providing a bright environment with good natural ventilation. The interior showcases the exposed wood structure, creating warm and intimate spaces that are connected without the need for hallways. 

Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Adrià Goula

The structure consists of 12 HEB140 pillars and their corresponding beams that generate 6 squares, each with a different functional space. The prefabricated metal structure serves to support the 12cm turned beam wooden floors. The structure of the house already determines each space. We wanted to design and build a house that was as simple as possible, sustainable, with minimal materials and a low budget. The H-shaped steel pillars were used to free up space and eliminate partitions, creating continuity and blurred boundaries between the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
GA House / Narch Arquitectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Adrià Goula

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Narch Arquitectes
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "GA House / Narch Arquitectes" [Casa GA / Narch Arquitectes] 04 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007729/ga-house-narch-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags