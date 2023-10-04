Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior PhotographyNala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Handrail, WindowsNala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailNala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Exterior PhotographyNala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - More Images

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
Huế, Vietnam
  • Architects: Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schneider Electric, American Standard, Panasonic
  • Lead Architects: Nguyen Quang Khai
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. Located not very far from the historical citadel, which is quite a peaceful and green area of Hue city, Nala is the home of a small family, the studio of a painter, and the gallery for anyone who loves art.   

Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 29 of 31
Section BB'
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

Starting from the basic shape of a traditional shophouse, we create a void that cuts through the block to divide and connect spaces and incorporate the greenery. After ‘the cut’, here comes the below garden, the above stairway, and five flying planters. This new mixture now becomes the heart of the residence since every space in the house will face toward it. From the residents’ side, they could enjoy the garden view from the living room, kitchen, dining room, and bedroom. As for the public guests, they could experience both art and nature at the same time.

Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Handrail, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 28 of 31
Section AA'
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki

The two-story blocks are connected by the bridges, which pass across the middle garden. This middle space not only gives the house a lot of natural sunlight but also balances the air. The house is only made of basic materials such as concrete and glass to give space for art and nature to be fully exposed.

Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Image 26 of 31
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Since the owner is the painter who wants to incorporate his studio and gallery at home, the functional zones of the house should be considered thoroughly to ensure comfortable private and public spaces for everyone. There are two stairs and two circulation streams for residents and guests respectively. The studio and gallery space can be accessed from the middle stairway.

Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Nature shows its presence in everyone’s every daily moment in the house. ‘The cut’ makes an urban house under more natural light and fresh air. That’s why the house is called Nala. It means a ravine, a stream that runs through the house, physically and mentally heals those who are living in it.

Save this picture!
Nala House / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

About this office
Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates
Materials

GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

