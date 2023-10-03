Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884
Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Garden, CourtyardTico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden, Patio, CourtyardTico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, CourtyardTico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardTico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1607
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Lead Architects: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
  • Landscape Desgin: Gabriella Ornaghi
  • Landscape Design: Bianca Vasone Arquitetura da Paisagem
  • Structures: Ycon Engenharia
  • MEP: KML Engenharia e Projetos
  • Visual Design: Nitsche Arquitetos
  • Mural: M.O.A Estúdio
  • Construction: Taguá Engenharia
  • Incorporation: TiCO
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The Indiana Building is the second project we developed for TiCO. Also located in the Brooklin neighborhood, close to the TiCO RV Building, the project is located on a 1000 m² plot, in a wooded area, predominantly occupied by residential townhouses.

Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete, Garden, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok
Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Pedro Kok

These characteristics are mainly based on municipal regulations that restrict the construction of high-rise towers, and conventional projects proposed by developers in São Paulo.

Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Pedro Kok

In this context, it was necessary to renew views on traditional real estate production, re-establishing the relationship between the building and the city, and propose another way of living. We expanded the public sidewalk (7m) to enhance the dynamics of the two stores, which make up the active facade, and welcome residents with greater comfort. We proposed the building in three volumes, organized in such a way as to preserve an extensive area covered by existing vegetation, with large trees, which, added to the other garden areas, total 50% of the land area.

Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Pedro Kok
Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Pedro Kok
Section - A
Section - A
Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Pedro Kok

The complex has three floors, 10m high, articulated into three blocks based on an open circulation that accesses the 30 housing units, with private areas ranging from 34.5m² to 63.5m². The building, integrated into its surroundings, gently densifies the neighborhood.

Tico Indiana Building / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography
© Pedro Kok

