Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects

Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects

Save
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects

Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamGrape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamGrape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsGrape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ColumnGrape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fuefuki, Japan
  • Architects: Keisuke Noda Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  151
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Keisuke Noda
  • Lead Architects: Keisuke Noda Architects
  • City: Fuefuki
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Keisuke Noda

Text description provided by the architects. Made to fit her grandmother's height, the grape arbor is a cozy space with an inside height of 1.9 meters. The trellis supporting the vine ivy lineup in a 2 2m grid with no walls.

Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Exterior Photography, Beam, Facade
© Keisuke Noda
Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Keisuke Noda
Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Image 20 of 26
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Keisuke Noda

The green ceiling looks empty in places. As you sit down with your head down, your field of vision suddenly opens up to the edge of the field.

Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Keisuke Noda
Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Keisuke Noda
Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Image 25 of 26
Section

What makes it such a comfortable place By reimagining the space under the grape arbor, we'll extend this "cozy place" to housing.

Save this picture!
Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Deck
© Keisuke Noda

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Keisuke Noda Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects" 01 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007624/grape-farmers-house-keisuke-noda-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags