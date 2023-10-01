Grape Farmer's House / Keisuke Noda Architects

+ 21

City: Fuefuki

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. Made to fit her grandmother's height, the grape arbor is a cozy space with an inside height of 1.9 meters. The trellis supporting the vine ivy lineup in a 2 2m grid with no walls.

The green ceiling looks empty in places. As you sit down with your head down, your field of vision suddenly opens up to the edge of the field.

What makes it such a comfortable place By reimagining the space under the grape arbor, we'll extend this "cozy place" to housing.