World
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte

House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte

House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade

Houses
Haut-Intyamon, Switzerland
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Charly Jolliet

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Fribourg Prealps, in the heart of the Gruyère region, this timber-frame house is the project of a couple on the verge of retirement.

House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography
© Charly Jolliet
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charly Jolliet
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Site

The proportions and massing of this single-story building might, in this context, suggest an alpine chalet. However, its perfectly quadratic plan contains a much more domestic program.

House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Deck
© Charly Jolliet
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Image 19 of 23
Plan

The large pyramidal roof covers both the cold spaces (garages and loggia) and the heated living areas. The edges of the pyramid are marked by fine stainless steel tinsmithing, which directs rainwater to the four drainpipes at the corners. Inside, the roof structure seen as you approach the house, comes together at a single point.

House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charly Jolliet
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charly Jolliet
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Image 20 of 23
Section

The living room opens onto this framework, while the bedrooms are closed off. The loggia, centered on the plan, provides a sheltered terrace and divides the front part of the plan symmetrically. Finally, the house is pivoted slightly to the southwest on its plot in order to gain a better view and more light.

House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
© Charly Jolliet
House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Charly Jolliet

Charly Jolliet Architecte
