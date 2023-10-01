House with a Pyramid Roof / Charly Jolliet Architecte

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Fribourg Prealps, in the heart of the Gruyère region, this timber-frame house is the project of a couple on the verge of retirement.

The proportions and massing of this single-story building might, in this context, suggest an alpine chalet. However, its perfectly quadratic plan contains a much more domestic program.

The large pyramidal roof covers both the cold spaces (garages and loggia) and the heated living areas. The edges of the pyramid are marked by fine stainless steel tinsmithing, which directs rainwater to the four drainpipes at the corners. Inside, the roof structure seen as you approach the house, comes together at a single point.

The living room opens onto this framework, while the bedrooms are closed off. The loggia, centered on the plan, provides a sheltered terrace and divides the front part of the plan symmetrically. Finally, the house is pivoted slightly to the southwest on its plot in order to gain a better view and more light.