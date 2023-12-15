The Bridge Between Conceptual Design and BIM: A Real-Time Collaborative Platform to Optimize Building Design

Save this picture! Transforming a conceptual massing model to BIM with Snaptrude’s automated workflows. Image Courtesy of Snaptrude

In the ever-changing world of design and construction, the tools at architects’ disposal have remained the same for decades. With its ability to deeply understand how architects design, Snaptrude has emerged as a collaborative 3D building design tool that incorporates smart, parametric modeling, live building information, easy real-time collaboration, and offers strong interoperability with other BIM tools like Revit.

By analyzing its wide variety of features, we showcase how Snaptrude empowers the design process to operate faster, smarter, and more collaboratively.

Faster: Automation and Modeling for Speeding Up the Design Process

By incorporating intelligent automation and parametric modeling into its features, the platform helps speed up the design process for projects of various uses and scales. Through an intuitive and highly automated approach, Snaptrude introduces an innovative method of integrating BIM into the concept design stage by easily transforming concepts into detailed BIM with one click.

Enhancing flexible design while promoting faster workflows, it automatically edits models parametrically based on each spatial change made by the team.

The platform’s interoperability allows projects to be compatible with and can be imported from AutoCAD, SketchUp, Rhino, and Revit. Models can be exported directly to Revit with complete parametric family information. In addition, BIM models generate high-definition 3D renders within the browser, providing walk-throughs inside the project for detailed analysis and client engagement.

Smarter: Maximizing BIM Data for Intelligent Building Solutions

The integration of various design factors into a single platform allows for the maximization of BIM data to control costs and promote the sustainable design of projects. Architects can create spaces using smart design tools that incorporate walls, windows, and other architectural elements, as well as parametrically edit them.

Users can make better decisions with access to live data calculations for areas and BOQs, supported by informative charts that update in real-time based on the design. Meanwhile, change logs are maintained to keep track of all changes, both big and small, over time.

Projecting spaces from lines simplifies the introduction to the BIM journey. With Smart Labels, Snaptrude automatically assigns appropriate properties to spaces such as heights, areas, and materials.

All of this is achieved through its extensive modular library, allowing projects to be customized to best represent each design style while remaining within the 3D model.

Responding to its surroundings, the tool enables customization of calculations based on city regulations, while facilitating the creation of compliance-ready designs. In addition to providing access to real-world data –including sun path information, 3D topology, and neighborhood details– climate studies allow the team to analyze daylight and energy efficiency to maximize the project’s potential for LEED credits.

Together: Real-time Collaboration Between Teams

Collecting input from a diverse team of architects, engineers, contractors, financiers, clients, and more is a fundamental aspect of architectural design. From the conceptual phase to construction, the integration of this browser-based platform into the architectural workflow allows for planning, designing, and visualizing with the entire team. Snaptrude enables you to create teams, maintain a shared library, brainstorm ideas, and invite anyone to view and comment on live 3D models.

Within the framework of creating a digital space that fosters collaboration at every stage of the design process, Snaptrude has developed a multi-user collaborative 3D design platform that enhances seamless collaboration. With intuitive tools, testing ideas on shared virtual models feels like discussing ideas around a table.

For more details on Snaptrude’s collaborative 3D design platform, book an intro and begin your next design. Additionally, we recommend reading: