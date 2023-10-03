Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Mexico
  5. Madre House / Taller David Dana

Madre House / Taller David Dana

Save
Madre House / Taller David Dana

Madre House / Taller David Dana - Exterior PhotographyMadre House / Taller David Dana - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMadre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair, WindowsMadre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamMadre House / Taller David Dana - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: Taller David Dana
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1817
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio, César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Adobe Creative Cloud, Cemex, Grupo Arca, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: David Dana Cohen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. Located to the west of Mexico City, Casa Madre is a single-family residence that is perceived as a concrete sculpture sculpting the terrain. It is composed of five staggered volumes in response to its sloping topography. This arrangement allows each of its levels to create openings and direct its views toward the landscape and treetops.

Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Exterior Photography
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Image 11 of 14
Plan - Ground floor

From the initial approaches to the site, certain constraints were identified that guided the project, such as the elevated position of the plot, the presence of abundant vegetation in the surroundings, and its access via two roads. This generated the opportunity to experiment with the facade's volumetrics through terraces and cantilevers, adapting to its steep slope of more than 17 meters.

Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© César Belio
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Image 12 of 14
Plan

In this way, the project emerges among the trees and neighboring buildings; at the same time, it subtly recedes from the perspective of the user from the street. The residence is developed across five levels, where the dynamics of the spaces are defined by the activities and privacy required by the inhabitants. This creates a transition in its architectural program that begins with the everyday entrance on the upper level and culminates on the ground floor, which is used sporadically.

Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© César Belio
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© César Belio

The entrance level houses the public areas and becomes the heart of the house. Efforts were made to establish an interior-exterior connection through generous openings and communal spaces such as the terrace and green roof, encouraging user interaction with nature. Concrete is the protagonist of the project, working both structurally and ornamentally, creating a neutral canvas that is enriched by the interior color palette and vegetation.

Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
© César Béjar
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Image 13 of 14
Section - Longitudinal

Inside, the design premise was to create a balance of tones and warm atmospheres that envelop the user. This was achieved through the use of wood as the main element, following the principles of Gestalt psychology in design, in combination with natural stones, and the thoughtful integration of furniture and art curation.

Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography
© César Belio
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Image 14 of 14
Details
Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Bench, Facade
© César Béjar

To guide the user to the lower levels, visual focal points and framing were used to accentuate depth, highlighting an 'amber brown' marble dado and artwork by Francisco Toledo, among other artists. In the exterior spaces, landscape design was considered with the intention of creating a journey that invites the user to contemplate the vegetation and explore the residence. Upon reaching the lowest point of the terrain, the complementary areas to the family residence are revealed, including accommodation space for visitors.

Save this picture!
Madre House / Taller David Dana - Interior Photography, Living Room, Deck
© César Belio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Taller David Dana
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "Madre House / Taller David Dana" [Casa Madre / Taller David Dana] 03 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007602/madre-house-taller-david-dana> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags