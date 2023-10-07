Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Wave House / LSD Architects

Wave House / LSD Architects

Save
Wave House / LSD Architects

Wave House / LSD Architects - Exterior PhotographyWave House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardWave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Facade, Beam, WindowsWave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, LightingWave House / LSD Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
  • Architects: LSD Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andres Garcia Lachner
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Helvex, Mobilinea
  • Lead Architect: Rodolfo Tinocco, Luis Mauricio Solís
  • Partner Architect: Rodolfo Tinocco, Luis Mauricio Solís
  • Team: Adrian Guevara
  • Construction: LSD Arquitects
  • Contractor : OSB Constructora 
  • Structural Engineering : S3 Ingenieria Estructural y Electromecanica
  • Electromechanical Engineering: Cristian Jiménez
  • Windows: Grupo 5
  • Swimming Pool: Bio-tile acabado piscina
  • City: Tamarindo
  • Country: Costa Rica
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 13 of 20
Floor plan level 1
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on a small terrace in the mountains of Playa Tamarindo with amazing ocean views, we found Wave House.

Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 14 of 20
Floor plan level 2
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
© Andres Garcia Lachner

It was conceptualized as an elongated structure, positioned on an existent terrace, with two main volumes separated by an open but covered terrace, dividing Social from Private areas.

Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Facade, Beam, Windows
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 15 of 20
Floor plan level 3

The house was designed on multiple levels for better use of the existing terrace and sloped areas around it.

Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 16 of 20
Long section

Four independent and very particular roofs, overlap on top of the social and private areas, unifying the program of the house and bringing a lot of light in between the roof, creating a unique space for the social areas. 

Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Lighting
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 17 of 20
Cross section

Steel columns support the roofs with just a few lower walls, creating very big openings to the views and bringing a lot of natural light into the spaces and the elongated shape of the house improves natural cross ventilation throughout the house.

Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Andres Garcia Lachner
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 19 of 20
East elevation
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Image 20 of 20
West elevation
Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Andres Garcia Lachner

This house was created with the intention of increasing the interaction of the interior and exterior space so that the user can truly experience life in the tropics.

Save this picture!
Wave House / LSD Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Garden, Courtyard, Patio
© Andres Garcia Lachner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
LSD Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCosta Rica
Cite: "Wave House / LSD Architects" [Casa Ondas / LSD Architects] 07 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007566/wave-house-lsd-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags