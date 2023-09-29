Atelier for a Photographer / geley architecture

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
© Benoit Drouet

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Workshop, Offices, Small Scale
Aubervilliers, France
Specs
Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Benoit Drouet

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a workshop for a photographer. It includes a storage area and a place for indoor and outdoor photography. Located in a craft area of the city of Aubervilliers, the building occupies almost the entire plot and the available height that regulations can offer.

Exterior Photography, Facade
© Benoit Drouet
Plans
Plans

The building is a black box that is open with five large windows that take in as much natural light as possible. These large windows create a link between the interior and the exterior. The materiality is that of a steel hangar, in order to use local materials and optimize the structure by making it thinner to give even more light.

Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Benoit Drouet
Interior Photography, Stairs
© Benoit Drouet
Section A
Section A

From the ground to the roof, all the spaces are built to capture the light and the landscape: graffiti, pedestrians, buildings, sky.. all the elements of the context are absorbed in a simple and rational architecture in the service of photography.

Interior Photography, Concrete
© Benoit Drouet

Project gallery

Project location

93300 Aubervilliers, France

About this office
geley architecture
Office

Materials

Steel
Concrete

Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Industrial Architecture Workshop Offices Other Small Scale France

