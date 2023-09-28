Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados

Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados

Save
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados

Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior PhotographyKuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeKuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamKuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Matanzas, Chile
  • Architects: Stanaćev Granados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  72
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manu Granados
  • Lead Architects: Nataša Stanaćev, Manu Granados
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 26 of 38
Axo

Text description provided by the architects. In 2021, we were commissioned to design a small house located in Matanzas, a coastal town in Chile known for its excellent conditions for water sports. The client requested a 70 m2 house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, designed for a young audience, that had to be cost-effective to build and preferably developed on two levels to have sea views.

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 27 of 38
Site plan

Casa Kuvo is presented as a prism measuring 6x6x6 meters. With an abstract appearance seemingly disconnected from its surroundings, we will see that the treatment of the different facades and their square openings in line with the volume respond to the needs of lighting, ventilation, opportunity for views of the interior spaces, and each of the orientations: towards the south and west, the house becomes almost mute to protect itself from the strong southern wind, avoid overheating during the day and heat loss at night, while hiding from the gaze of future neighbors. On the other hand, the north and east faces open towards the morning sun and the views. 

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 28 of 38
Ground floor plan

The idea of using white in the exterior cladding has a double meaning: on one hand, to accentuate the volumetrics on sunny days, through the play of light and shadow on its faces, and on the other hand, to make the house become evanescent during coastal troughs, the characteristic fog of the area that moves from the sea inland.

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 29 of 38
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Manu Granados

Being a vacation home for rental purposes that must withstand more carefree use, and also located in a marine environment and with an economical construction requirement, we propose an architecture that can be built sparingly, with a raw material expression that naturally assumes the passage of time. We conceived a house where the details are more in the general decisions than in the small scale or sophistication.

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 31 of 38
Section B
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Manu Granados

In this sense, we opted for the use of wood as the only material; the exterior is raw stained pine, while the interior uses brushed satin-stained pine, where in both cases we take advantage of the texture of the wood in different ways. 

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 33 of 38
Section D
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Windows
© Manu Granados

Flush windows and the treatment of all exterior doors reinforce the idea of volume, making it possible to maintain the facades without any other shadows than those generated by the cladding boards. 

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 34 of 38
Section E
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Windows
© Manu Granados

The program is developed on two levels, through the strategy of compacting services and equipment on the perimeter, freeing up the largest possible surface. In this way, the lower level has a single open and flexible space for the living room, dining room, and kitchen, as well as a bathroom and storage space. 

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 36 of 38
South elevation
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Manu Granados

The bedrooms and the main bathroom are located on the upper level. The staircase also brought to the perimeter and semi-hidden from the lower floor, is a kind of dynamic space that opens up towards the house and the exterior as it ascends.

Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manu Granados
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Image 38 of 38
West elevation
Save this picture!
Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Manu Granados

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stanaćev Granados
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Kuvo House / Stanaćev Granados" [Casa Kuvo / Stanaćev Granados] 28 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007507/kuvo-house-stanacev-granados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags