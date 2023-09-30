Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, HandrailNinkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNinkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, SteelNinkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamNinkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Brewery
Tarare, France
  • Architects: LFA, Looking for Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6690
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kévin Dolmaire
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dagard, Soprasolar, Wicona
  • Project Directors: Laurent Graber, Antoine Trollat
  • Chief Project: Maxime Kreiter
  • Project Assitant: Raphaelle Paire, Sarah Aboujouda, Josselin Pilorge, Soline Mogier
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Construction of a beer and spirits production plant and barrel ageing cellars
  • Hydraulic Engineer: Setec
  • Control Office: Alpes Contrôles
  • City: Tarare
  • Country: France
Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Kévin Dolmaire

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the western entrance to the town of Tarare. This redevelopment of industrial and logistics sites within the urban fabric has enabled us to enhance the value of this traditionally marginal suburban area, offering factory employees a site that is fully accessible to soft mobility and integrated into the urban fabric. Our mission was to work with the project owner to support the emergence of a new productive city.

Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Kévin Dolmaire
Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Image 21 of 26
Floor Plan

The Ninkasi factories are composed of a main production building and two aging cellars. All buildings are set back from the road to preserve views of the viaduct and the entrance to the town. The common thread to all buildings is the use of a red mass-tinted concrete used as a finishing coat, reminding the hues and colors of the nearby viaduct and the Turdine Valley stones.

Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Windows, Column
© Kévin Dolmaire
Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Image 22 of 26
Floor Plan - Offices

The outer shell of the main building is clad in different shades of concrete (Red and white). Some areas, like the process area, are clad in anodized or lacquered aluminum, thus reflecting the colors, lights, and shades of the surrounding landscape. Galvanized steel metalwork echoes the three large halls. The aging cellars are clad in red concrete, creating two homogeneous monolithic objects that interact with their green surroundings. 

Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Kévin Dolmaire
Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Kévin Dolmaire

The interiors are deliberately left unfinished, leaving room for the building’s sheer materiality, and giving the building a form of constructive truth. All floors are made of grey quartz concrete, while the walls are left unfinished. The machinery, meanwhile, is exposed in steel. On the office side, birch plywood is combined with a textured acoustic covering. The use of untreated wood brings a warm aspect to these work and meeting spaces, in contrast to the factory's production/machinery areas. It also echoes the wood of the barrels in the whiskey aging cellars.

Ninkasi Factories / LFA, Looking for Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Kévin Dolmaire

Project gallery

Project location

Address:69170 Tarare, France

About this office
LFA, Looking for Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBreweryFrance

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBreweryFrance
