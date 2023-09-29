Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. The Sisters of the Holy Redeemer, a Tanzanian religious order, is active in the Mtwara region and in Dar es Salaam. It is their intention to expand the existing nursery school in Chamazi with a Montessori primary school and ultimately also a secondary school, together with other support facilities. The spatial requirements for the design brief have been established, as set out by the Tanzanian Ministry of Education. In favour of a gradual rollout of operations, the project allows to start the school with a „single stream“ of primary school classes, which can then be expanded at a later stage.

APC explored the architectural properties of using locally burnt clay bricks to establish a system of pressure-based load bearing structures – arches, domes and vaults. Often these materials can even be produced on site, or purchased as part of a local value chain, unlike roof slabs made of reinforced concrete, which require imported reinforcement, cement and shuttering. In certain regions of the world, this type of construction is a part of masons traditional, experience-based knowledge. In East Africa it is an innovation.

The process began with sourcing suitable raw material, understanding and improving the process of brick production and identifying and training suitable craftsmen. In a series of experiments, APC worked with various iterations of techniques and materials. The simplified design with vaulted roofs resting on concrete columns and ring beams ensures earthquake security and simplicity of construction. As an adaptation to the hot-humid climate, air circulation above the vaults, allows hot air to escape while the simple sheet metal finish provides the required waterproofing against the torrential seasonal rains. The vaults allow for extra room height, enhancing thermal comfort and improve the acoustics of the classroom spaces, while the narrow floor plans allow for cross ventilation.

The 100-meter covered timber walkway connects the new and to be built classrooms and serves, besides as a shaded circulation area, as an outdoor gathering and play space. The total depletion of indigenous hardwood supplies is an issue in many developing countries. Reciprocal timber framework structures can cover wide spans by combining many short timber members, allowing the use of smaller, younger pieces of wood from timber farms, rather than felling old-growth trees for construction. Each member carries small individual loads, allowing slender cross sections made of lesser quality materials. While requiring advanced engineering skills, assembly on site is simple and can often be done without any complex machinery.