Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Tanzania
  5. Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

Save
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants

Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior PhotographyMkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardMkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeMkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Tanzania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lucas Sager

Text description provided by the architects. The Sisters of the Holy Redeemer, a Tanzanian religious order, is active in the Mtwara region and in Dar es Salaam. It is their intention to expand the existing nursery school in Chamazi with a Montessori primary school and ultimately also a secondary school, together with other support facilities. The spatial requirements for the design brief have been established, as set out by the Tanzanian Ministry of Education. In favour of a gradual rollout of operations, the project allows to start the school with a „single stream“ of primary school classes, which can then be expanded at a later stage.

Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography
© Lucas Sager
Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Image 20 of 24
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Lucas Sager

APC explored the architectural properties of using locally burnt clay bricks to establish a system of pressure-based load bearing structures – arches, domes and vaults. Often these materials can even be produced on site, or purchased as part of a local value chain, unlike roof slabs made of reinforced concrete, which require imported reinforcement, cement and shuttering. In certain regions of the world, this type of construction is a part of masons traditional, experience-based knowledge. In East Africa it is an innovation.

Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© Markus Lanz
Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Image 22 of 24
Plan -1st floor
Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Interior Photography, Table, Bench
© Markus Lanz

The process began with sourcing suitable raw material, understanding and improving the process of brick production and identifying and training suitable craftsmen. In a series of experiments, APC worked with various iterations of techniques and materials. The simplified design with vaulted roofs resting on concrete columns and ring beams ensures earthquake security and simplicity of construction. As an adaptation to the hot-humid climate, air circulation above the vaults, allows hot air to escape while the simple sheet metal finish provides the required waterproofing against the torrential seasonal rains. The vaults allow for extra room height, enhancing thermal comfort and improve the acoustics of the classroom spaces, while the narrow floor plans allow for cross ventilation.

Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Lucas Sager

The 100-meter covered timber walkway connects the new and to be built classrooms and serves, besides as a shaded circulation area, as an outdoor gathering and play space. The total depletion of indigenous hardwood supplies is an issue in many developing countries. Reciprocal timber framework structures can cover wide spans by combining many short timber members, allowing the use of smaller, younger pieces of wood from timber farms, rather than felling old-growth trees for construction. Each member carries small individual loads, allowing slender cross sections made of lesser quality materials. While requiring advanced engineering skills, assembly on site is simple and can often be done without any complex machinery.

Save this picture!
Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Lucas Sager

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chamazi, Temeke, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architectural Pioneering Consultants
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsTanzania

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsTanzania
Cite: "Mkombozi Primary School / Architectural Pioneering Consultants" 29 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007494/mkombozi-primary-school-architectural-pioneering-consultants> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags