World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Center
  The Netherlands
  Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Center
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Loes van Duijvendijk

Text description provided by the architects. The end is finally here after two decades of revitalization in the neighborhood of Woensel-West. A project which has culminated in the new Weighing House. In 2003, NEXT architects began exploring improvements for Woensel-West; a 1930s neighborhood once associated with crime and vandalism. The desire to spark a transformation was captured in the title of an urban planning vision, 'Because Tastes Differ'. Edisonstraat remains the main street through the neighborhood, and several colorful enclaves have emerged along its length over the past eighteen years.

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Loes van Duijvendijk
Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Loes van Duijvendijk
Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects

The new multifunctional cultural center in Eindhoven signifies a new focal point for Woensel-West. At the top of Edisonstraat, space has now been cleared for the Weighing House designed by NEXT architects, which features a distinct sculptural design and striking color. This multifaceted building embraces the colorful neighborhood, thanks to a pronounced design crowned by corner accents, the diversity of its various levels, and the distinctive orange façade.

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Loes van Duijvendijk
Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Interior Photography, Door, Brick, Arch
© Loes van Duijvendijk

As a showpiece for the revitalization, Woensel-West deserved a building to symbolize its elevation to a proud neighborhood. Drawing on historical references, the idea was to create a weighing house that stands out on its own square, a place of significance. On an open base facing the neighborhood, the building feels like an extension of the environment and serves as an inviting gathering place for community activities. It becomes a location to which all residents can turn with their questions, as well as for development, growth, and enjoyment of each other's company. The neighborhood meeting center is arranged around a base on the local street scale.

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Facade
© Loes van Duijvendijk

With its location-specific design, the project aims to complement the usage, density, and architectural styles typical of Woensel-West. The layered composition leading to the tower provides numerous orientation possibilities and creates relationships with the adjacent outdoor spaces. This layering is divided into four parts. The ground floor houses the neighborhood building and the various addresses on the squares, while the ground-floor apartments are in the façades facing the square. The rooftop terrace on the base offers a shared outdoor living space, and from the top of the tower, there are views over Eindhoven.

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Loes van Duijvendijk

The design is flexible in use, allowing for different housing configurations and future functions. The combination of a central core and wrap-around façade offers great freedom in the layout possibilities. The Woensel Weigh House is the crowning achievement of the neighborhood's development and marks the beginning of vibrant progress.

Waaggebouw Weighing House / NEXT architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Chair, Facade
© Loes van Duijvendijk

