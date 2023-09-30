Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Brazil
  5. Muda Building Weefor / NNArq

Muda Building Weefor / NNArq

Save
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq

Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, HandrailMuda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeMuda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior PhotographyMuda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Lighting, BeamMuda Building Weefor / NNArq - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential
Água Verde, Brazil
  • Architects: NNArq
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  58125 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Eduardo Macarios
  • Lead Architects: Beatriz Froes Nachtergaele, Baldomero Navarro
  • Project Team: Camila de Araujo Martins, Jessika França, João Paulo Daolio
  • Intern: Leonardo Monfardini
  • Incorporation: Weefor – Maria Eugene Fornea e Maria Julia Fornea
  • Environmental Comfort: Bloco Base
  • Landscaping: Arq. Felipe Bernardo Ferreira
  • Structural Calculation: Eng. Marco Antonio Rodrigues, Eng. Kellen Zaramella
  • Electrical Installations: Vectra Engenharia – Eng. Bruno Bostelmann
  • Hydraulic Installations: Vectra Engenharia – Eng. Bruno Zeni
  • Gas Installations: Elos Engenharia – Eng. Fabiano Chervinski
  • Lighting Consultant: Claudio Furtado
  • Approval: Fernanda Corte e Carla Calgaro
  • Construction: HIEX
  • Program: 52 housing units
  • City: Água Verde
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Curitiba, a city renowned for its urban quality, this project stands out in a neighborhood full of isolated houses, large gardens, and tree-lined streets. For many years, the site housed a substation for a metallurgical company that operated there until the increase in population density made industrial activity incompatible with the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Eduardo Macarios

The developer who acquired the land proposed a nationwide competition to select the architectural solution for its first development. This innovative approach in the Brazilian real estate market aimed to broaden the options evaluated and guarantee the architectural quality of the project. Given that the site is located on a corner in a picturesque, tree-lined neighborhood, the solution chosen sought to open up all the units to the street. In this way, the neighborhood is integrated into the private life of the units and, conversely, the different situations of each unit enliven the urban landscape, enriching it with diversity.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Image 25 of 36
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eduardo Macarios

The 52 units, ranging from 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, have private programs arranged in strips parallel to the streets (balconies, long-term living spaces, and short-term living spaces), providing considerable internal flexibility. Due to the non-orthogonality of the corner, the units have slight variations in layout and adaptations to the developer's request, also resulting in some volumetric variations on the façade facing Rua Pará.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Eduardo Macarios

About the organization of the common areas,  the garage floor is partially excavated, creating an interior garden that offers a feeling of bright, open space. On the first floor, the elevator access has a small library focused on urbanism and architecture and also houses a co-working space, strategically positioned at the crossroads, thus integrating work activities into the daily life of the neighborhood and facilitating access for employees and visitors.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Image 26 of 36
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Handrail
© Eduardo Macarios
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Image 29 of 36
Plan - 4th floor
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Lighting, Beam
© Eduardo Macarios

At the top of the building are the communal leisure areas, including a large lounge for events and meetings, a children's play area, a communal laundry room, and, taking advantage of the views of the city center and the sunset, an elevated square with a garden. Two penthouse units also enjoy small private gardens at the ends of the floor.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

An essential part of the building's relationship with its surroundings is the landscaping, which on the ground floor features dense tree planting, mainly with native species. This vegetation softens the connection between the private areas and their surroundings, especially on the lower floors, preserving the presence of greenery in the neighborhood, a common feature in the old houses that are gradually being replaced by verticalization.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Image 34 of 36
Section A
Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Eduardo Macarios

The concrete structure is kept apparent, with plywood forms on the slabs and beams, and rough boards on the walls. The horizontal circulations are closed off with translucent tiles, allowing people to be seen from outside the building and providing plenty of natural light, which is particularly important in Curitiba, a city known for its many rainy days. On the street-facing façades, the technical areas receive tiles with a similar profile but made from perforated sheets.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

On the roof deck, the landscaping proposed an installation using the glass insulators from the old deactivated substation, a small reminder of the activity that once existed there.

Save this picture!
Muda Building Weefor / NNArq - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Macarios

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rua Pará corner of Rua Matogrosso, Bairro Água Verde, Curitiba, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NNArq
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialBrazil
Cite: "Muda Building Weefor / NNArq" [Edifício Muda - Weefor / NNArq] 30 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007414/muda-building-weefor-nnarq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags