World
  Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Exterior Photography
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Cold Spring, United States
  • Client: Magazzino Italian Art Foundation
  • Collaborators: Ignacio Aguirre López, Alejandro Cervilla García, Tommaso Campiotti, Juan Carlos Bragado, Ignacio de Silóniz, Alfonso Guajardo-Fajardo Cruz, María Pérez de Camino Díez, David Vera García, Sara Fernández Trucios, Luca Redaelli, Gloria Saá García, William Mulvihill
  • Lighting: MAP Design Studio
  • Consultants: Slocum Construction Consulting, Inc
  • Site Management: Miguel Quismondo, Jacobo Mingorance
  • Structural Engineer: Michael P. Carr, P.E., María Concepción Pérez Gutiérrez
  • MEP : CES-Consulting Engineering Services Engineers
  • Kitchen Consultant : Chef Luca Galli
  • City: Cold Spring
  • Country: United States
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Exterior Photography
© Marco Anelli
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 16 of 27
Sketch
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 18 of 27
Axo

Text description provided by the architects. We want to create a very simple and sober building while being the most beautiful in the world. We understand that this new building should complete and complement the main building of MagaZZino. To achieve this, it is arranged perpendicular to the first, creating a unified space between them. The new extension is set back from the main complex at an appropriate distance to address functional issues. 

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Interior Photography
© William Mulvihill
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 14 of 27
Sketches
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 20 of 27
Site plan

The height of the floor will be 11 meters, similar to the existing structures, as well as the height of the cornice. The agreement on the layout, measurements, and cornice line ensures a good relationship between the buildings. We believe that a central and important theme is the connection between the current and new buildings, resolved with an avenue designed as a common access plane that, when crossing the new building, allows for transparency on the ground floor as a background perspective that works spatially. This transparent space will be the lobby of the new building, which will also serve as a bar. 

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 21 of 27
Roof plan
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 22 of 27
First floor plan
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Interior Photography
© Javier Callejas

To the left of the entrance would be the room for Murano glass, double-height, with one or two translucent walls and a selection of glass pieces floating in the air, clearly showing their transparency. The Vignelli showcases can be on the walls of that room. It will be a very interesting space. Ceramics can be on the upper floor of the lobby bar. 

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Interior Photography
© William Mulvihill
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 26 of 27
Cross sections
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 15 of 27
Sketch

To the right of the lobby is the temporary exhibition hall. As it is quite spacious, we believe it could be used as an auditorium with beautiful stackable chairs for conferences. The building can end there with an appropriate final courtyard. Or, if we consider it convenient, anticipating future uses, the walls can continue by being embedded in the ground and generating basements that can be further developed later on. The bathrooms, generously sized, will be located where the stairs are as if they were the kidneys of the building. 

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Interior Photography
© William Mulvihill
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 23 of 27
Ground floor plan
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 24 of 27
Basement floor plan
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© William Mulvihill

Outside, between the Museum and the new building, the Olnick Spanu Pavilion, is small, measuring 6x6x6 meters or 9x9x9 meters, connected through the main avenue. It will serve as a special space to receive each new work from MagaZZino before it is incorporated into it. 

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© William Mulvihill
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 25 of 27
Long section
Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Image 27 of 27
Elevation

Under the Murano area, a semi-basement is created for possible classrooms, well-lit through a simple English patio. We believe that the solution is topographically suitable, and we understand that the influence of the existing wetland area can be mitigated with simple geotechnical means.

Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA - Exterior Photography, Facade
© William Mulvihill

Project location

Address:2700 US-9, Cold Spring, NY 10516, United States

Cite: "Robert Olnick Pavilion / Alberto Campo Baeza + Miguel Quismondo + AIA" 26 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

