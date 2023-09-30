Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare Architecture
  4. Iran
  5. Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio

Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio

Save
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio

Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Interior Photography, GlassUrban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior PhotographyUrban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenUrban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsUrban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Healthcare Architecture, Laboratory, Renovation
Yazd, Iran
  • Architects: Darkefaza Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Akhavan, Behrizan, KWC, Marjan Tile Co., Namachin Brick, PMA
  • Lead Architects: Mahyar Jamshidi
  • Design: Bahare Pezeshki, Fateme Hasanloo, Hanie Daneshvar
  • Project Manager: Mahyar Jamshidi
  • Supervisior: Saeed Bakhshi
  • Structure: Emadi, Akbarpourian, Mardani
  • Graphics: Bita Rezaee, Amirhossein Mohammad, Romina Ghourchian, Melika Aligholizadeh
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Laboratory
  • City: Yazd
  • Country: Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei

Text description provided by the architects. This project is located in the Safayieh region in Yazd, which is one of those modern civil contexts in this city. Most of the constructions in this area are single materialled with the same form and without any dialogue with the city. The separator walls of these buildings in the street are all the same height and also, and they are all solid in material with no transparency, no matter the function of the building; because of that, the possibility of visual communication between passers and people with the buildings are very low and minimum.

Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior Photography
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Image 22 of 32
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei

In this project, a redefinition of Yazd architecture is given considering the function. This practice is done by finding the roots of the traditional architecture of the historical context of Yazd. A current project is a machine responding to its internal functions (a complete laboratory). At the same time, it is dual, which, on the one hand (south side), is an extroverted creature trying to communicate with the city and its people to be known to the city and accessible to its people, and on the other hand (Northside) is an interior building which is trying to maintain the peace of the residential alley and respect its neighbors.

Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Interior Photography, Glass
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei

In the beginning, this project did not have a definition of a façade. But during the design process, we reached a point where instead of using a sign to identify the function of this building, its façade could be the perfect alternative to shout its function and be accessible to the city people. Excavating the ground and obtaining a yard with twice the volume (instead of the small yard in front of the existing building) led this exercise to create a small-scale urban plaza and give space to the city's people. This plaza needed an inviting wall that would be tangible for people behind its openings. The general structure of the building on the south side is dynamic, inviting, and memorable. A special identity is manifested in the façade of this building, which has all the extracted motifs and meanings taken from the heart of the historic architecture of Yazd.

Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei
Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Image 28 of 32
South Elevation-Section

Functional solutions in the middle of the project development created a different structure for the building. Before the renovation, the existing building had a bearing wall system structure. Inside, there was a two-way staircase that turned the building into two general parts (east and west); this deprived us of the possibility of expansion and integration of the space, which this spatial feature was so vital for a lab workstation. That is why we removed the staircase inside and brought it out in the exterior.

Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Facade
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei

In conclusion, During the whole process of renovation, we tried to bring back the good quality of the historical architecture of Yazd into our building and create a new typology for the modern architecture of this city using the same qualities that once were used in this city and had amazing civil qualities.

Save this picture!
Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Mohammadhossein Hamzehlouei

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yazd, Yazd Province, Iran

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Darkefaza Design Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryRefurbishmentRenovationIran

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureResearchlaboratoryRefurbishmentRenovationIran
Cite: "Urban Discourse Machine, Dr.Moghimi's Laboratory / Darkefaza Design Studio" 30 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007329/urban-discourse-machine-doghimis-laboratory-darkefaza-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FlooringCheck the latest FlooringCheck the latest Flooring

Check the latest Flooring

Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Top #Tags