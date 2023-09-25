Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. The new fire station brings together six previously independent firefighting units at one strategically located site on Langenalberstraße. The project was designed with the goal of implementing circular construction and sustainable planning in accordance with the »Cradle to Cradle« principle.

The separation and stacking of the individual functional levels and the use of the site’s sloping terrain are part of the fundamental design concept. As a result, the sealed soil surface could be minimized and, moreover, the building structure nestles harmoniously into the topography. The massive concrete plinth is cut into the slope and the north-facing facade opens to the street.

Inside are the garage for the firefighting vehicles and all the facilities required for operations, as well as storage and technical areas. The open-air intermediate level has two atriums and captures the surrounding landscape. It is reached along an external ramp and serves as a parking deck and an area for events. Raised above this is a wooden structure wrapped in a homogeneous facade of white expanded metal. It accommodates a classroom, office areas, and other shared spaces. The stacking of the different functional zones is clearly recognizable from the outside, creating a distinctive appearance that establishes a strong identity.

Using recyclable materials that are low in harmful substances and can be easily separated and reused when dismantled, the building is a valuable raw material supplier and future material resource. The new fire station, one of the first »Cradle to Cradle« buildings in all of Germany, is a trailblazing building whose exemplary character acts as an important stimulus for future developments.