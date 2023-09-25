Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Security
  4. Germany
  5. Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten

Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten

Save
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten

Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior PhotographyFire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior PhotographyFire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailFire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Interior PhotographyFire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Security, Fire Station
Straubenhardt, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The new fire station brings together six previously independent firefighting units at one strategically located site on Langenalberstraße. The project was designed with the goal of implementing circular construction and sustainable planning in accordance with the »Cradle to Cradle« principle.

Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Image 20 of 21
Isometric
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

The separation and stacking of the individual functional levels and the use of the site’s sloping terrain are part of the fundamental design concept. As a result, the sealed soil surface could be minimized and, moreover, the building structure nestles harmoniously into the topography. The massive concrete plinth is cut into the slope and the north-facing facade opens to the street.

Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Image 21 of 21
Section
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Interior Photography
© Brigida González

Inside are the garage for the firefighting vehicles and all the facilities required for operations, as well as storage and technical areas. The open-air intermediate level has two atriums and captures the surrounding landscape. It is reached along an external ramp and serves as a parking deck and an area for events. Raised above this is a wooden structure wrapped in a homogeneous facade of white expanded metal. It accommodates a classroom, office areas, and other shared spaces. The stacking of the different functional zones is clearly recognizable from the outside, creating a distinctive appearance that establishes a strong identity.

Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Interior Photography, Beam
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Interior Photography, Closet
© Brigida González
Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

Using recyclable materials that are low in harmful substances and can be easily separated and reused when dismantled, the building is a valuable raw material supplier and future material resource. The new fire station, one of the first »Cradle to Cradle« buildings in all of Germany, is a trailblazing building whose exemplary character acts as an important stimulus for future developments.

Save this picture!
Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Langenalber Str. 67, 75334 Straubenhardt, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
wulf architekten
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationGermany

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationGermany
Cite: "Fire Station in Straubenhardt / wulf architekten" 25 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007286/fire-station-in-straubenhardt-wulf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags