Anna + Mallesh Residence / Juiceshop Collective

Structural Engineer: A. Ambalavanan

Site Engineer In Charge: Ravindra Dandugula

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The property boasts a captivating vista of a picturesque eucalyptus plantation to the north, presenting an exclusive and unparalleled setting amidst the urban landscape. Guided by the client's vision, the design brief prioritized allocating a significant one-third of the 2400sqft site to lush greenery, reflecting the family's deep affinity for outdoor living. Furthermore, in their quest for a distinctive and harmonious aesthetic, the clients desired non-rectangular rooms, adding an element of playful creativity and uniqueness to the overall design.

Approach - Designed with contextual minimalism, the residence exudes a soulful ambiance while embracing sustainability principles. With meticulous attention to detail, this dwelling blends harmoniously with its environment and creates a mindful space for sustainable living.

Blurring boundaries - This harmonious integration of indoor and outdoor spaces invites residents to connect with nature from every corner of their living environment. A defining feature is the strategic placement of two courtyards that gracefully protrude into the building's form. These courtyards act as transitional spaces, erasing the interior and exterior boundaries. The floor's open- layout allows for captivating garden views from every vantage point, whether one is nestled in the study, lounging in the living room, enjoying a meal in the dining area, or preparing culinary delights in the kitchen.

Art integration - One of the defining features of this design is the seamless integration of art into the architecture. The stunning helical ferrocement staircase and polished cement slide to the basement serve as captivating and elegant focal points, adding a touch of playfulness to the overall design. Additionally, hidden pockets and secluded niches are thoughtfully incorporated throughout the house, enhancing the sense of playfulness and creating charming spaces for exploration and relaxation. This careful attention to detail creates an engaging and dynamic environment, inviting residents and guests to discover the hidden treasures. Additionally, meticulous attention to the interplay of light and shadow elevates the overall design.

Embracing nature - Careful attention has been paid to optimizing natural ventilation to create a comfortable atmosphere without relying on air conditioning. The design boasts strategically positioned openings that invite a constant flow of fresh air, promoting a sense of connection with the surrounding environment. Expansive sliding doors and elegant wooden screens allow residents to control the level of openness, allowing them to tailor their living experience according to their preferences. Notably, each room has openings framing breathtaking views of the verdant eucalyptus plantation or the serene private courtyard gardens, offering a visual feast that surpasses the sight of neighboring properties.

Exposing beauty through materiality - The design embraces clean lines, uncluttered spaces, and a restrained color palette to showcase the beauty of nature. In a celebration of the inherent beauty of raw materials, the construction of the house showcases exposed concrete; meticulously detailed beige rammed earth walls, polished concrete floors, and wood seamlessly integrated throughout. Every surface tells a story, evoking a sense of authenticity and craftsmanship. Blending these natural elements through minimalism creates a tranquil and inviting atmosphere that celebrates the intrinsic splendor of the surroundings.