Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects

The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects

Save
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects

The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, BeamThe Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, DoorThe Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, BeamThe Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Calcuta, India
  • Principal Architect: Sham Salim
  • Senior Architect: Aboobacker T
  • Drawing Cordinator: Aparna V K, Faris T K
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Residential
  • City: Calcuta
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Abhimanyu KV

Text description provided by the architects. Designing a home for a close friend is indeed a unique and challenging experience, as it blends personal connection with professional creativity. It's akin to pouring your heart and soul into a project because you share a deep understanding of the person's preferences and desires. When Vysakh approached us with his vision for his dream home, it felt as though we were embarking on a shared journey to craft a space that would encapsulate his aspirations and our design philosophy.

Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam
© Abhimanyu KV
Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground floor

Wabi-sabi, a captivating Japanese concept, serves as the foundational ethos of this project. It encourages us to embrace the beauty found in imperfections and the transient nature of life. This philosophy permeates every aspect of the house, making it a sanctuary of authenticity and nostalgia. Drawing inspiration from the anglo-Indian architectural heritage, which Vysakh holds close to his heart, the design consciously blends the old with the new. The house pays homage to the elegance and charm of this style while infusing a contemporary color palette and design elements that resonate with modern sensibilities.

Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Abhimanyu KV
Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Image 20 of 20
Section
Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Stairs, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Abhimanyu KV
Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Abhimanyu KV

One striking feature of this dwelling is its fearless and bold use of colors. Vibrant hues are thoughtfully incorporated throughout the space, reflecting the dynamic personality of the homeowner. These colors breathe life into the interiors, evoking emotions and creating a lively atmosphere that constantly evolves. Another noteworthy element is the use of repurposed materials, particularly the old-school shopfront wooden planks. These planks, which carry the stories of a bygone era, find new life in this design. They serve as a reminder of the beauty that lies in reusing and repurposing, a testament to the sustainability aspect that underscores the project's ethos.

Save this picture!
The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Arch
© Abhimanyu KV

The house doesn't aim to conform to conventional norms but rather stands as a unique statement of individuality and style. Its humble and simplistic form remains deeply rooted in its context, allowing it to seamlessly blend with the surrounding environment while maintaining a strong sense of identity. In every corner and detail of this house, you'll find a reflection of Vysakh's dreams, our design philosophy, and the overarching theme of wabi-sabi. It's a dwelling that embraces imperfection, celebrates nostalgia, and creates an enduring connection between its occupants and their surroundings. As we continue to work on this project, we're excited to see how it will evolve into a timeless and cherished home, not just for Vysakh but for all of us who have contributed to its creation

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Aslam Sham Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Wabi-Sabi House / Aslam Sham Architects" 23 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007261/the-wabi-sabi-house-aslam-sham-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags