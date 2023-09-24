Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. Japan
  5. Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK

Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK

Save
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK

Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Table, ChairNiseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, ChairNiseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, WindowsNiseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailNiseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community, Community Center
Niseko, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Imada Photo Service

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a new town hall for Niseko Town, regarded as one of the world’s leading ski resorts. Niseko receives some of the heaviest snowfall in Hokkaido, and measures against snow cornices are a major issue when planning buildings in urban areas. One of the design themes was the pursuit of a cross-sectional shape that can cope with heavy snowfall, together with the integration of the town hall program.

Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Imada Photo Service
Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Image 17 of 18
Section
Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Chair
© Imada Photo Service
Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Exterior Photography
© Imada Photo Service

Considering the convenience of the townspeople, most of the counter functions, offices, and waiting lobby were placed on the first floor. The 2nd floor has a compact executive department centered on the town mayor’s office, and the 3rd floor has an independent assembly function. As a result, a solid reinforced concrete cross-section was created in which the small second and third floors sit on top of the large first floor, which occupies half of the total floor area.

Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Imada Photo Service

To avoid interference to the windows on the second floor from the snow on the first floor’s roof, a cross-section with a raised center forms a large space on the first floor, and natural light is taken in from the slab step. The roof on the first floor catches the cornice from the third floor and protects pedestrians from falling snow while providing a large terrace in the summer.

Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Imada Photo Service
Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Image 15 of 18
Diagram

The beautiful scenery provided by the surrounding mountains can be enjoyed from the Niseko town center. A panorama window was created on the third floor, converting the chain of mountains surrounding Niseko into a comfortable free space for use by the townspeople. We aimed to convey the charm of Niseko to visitors through the new town hall by utilizing white birch wood for interior materials such as wooden sashes, floors, and walls, furniture and art created in collaboration with Niseko’s artists, brick, and sheet metal, pocket parks on street corners. Further, as a symbol of Niseko as an environmental model city, the design includes the highest level of insulation performance in Japan.

Save this picture!
Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK - Interior Photography, Windows
© Imada Photo Service

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Niseko, Abuta District, Hokkaido, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier BNK
Office

Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerJapan
Cite: "Niseko Town Hall / Atelier BNK" 24 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007253/niseko-town-hall-atelier-bnk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags