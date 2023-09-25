Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Thailand
  5. Lovell International School / Plan Architect

Lovell International School / Plan Architect

Save
Lovell International School / Plan Architect

Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail, ForestLovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Fence, ForestLovell International School / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, HandrailLovell International School / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, BathroomLovell International School / Plan Architect - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Pattaya City, Thailand
  • Project Architect: Jittinun Jithpratuck
  • Architect And Interior Designer: Ratcha Kantawong
  • Architect And Landscape: Wattana Narksuk
  • Arborist: Mattanyu Meksawat
  • Structural Engineers: Adul Kitimongkolporn, Sarawoot Charoensuthikul
  • City: Pattaya City
  • Country: Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Fence, Handrail, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Lovell International School, an international kindergarten in Pattaya, Thailand, is where children can play and learn among the trees. The existing trees on the site are aged mature trees, with the owner and designer’s main intention to keep most of them for the new school.

Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Image 22 of 28
Concept Diagram
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Image 23 of 28
Masterplan
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The layout design schematic started with the option of planning with space and shape that brings up the potential of the trees on the site and creates a most interesting atmosphere. The tree house concept matches the design where the little house pops up amidst the forest. The free flow curve building shape avoids the existing trees and provides the court, separating zoning to match learning age. The building's ground floor is separated mainly into three wings: the under-3 years children wing, the kindergarten wing, and the admission wing.

Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Handrail
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Image 27 of 28
Elevations 01 and 02

Having its own court for each wing, together with outdoor learning space behind the classroom, the building is surrounded by greens. The indoor play space in front of each class is linked, which can be used for many occasions, such as during the PM2.5 situation or extreme weather like heavy rain and excessive sunlight due to the tropical climate. On the upper floor, the tree house pops up for each individual function: the cooking class, art class, and soft gym, together with the multipurpose hall. The space under the gable roof provides spacious space in which many play frames are added to create various play spaces such as hideout spaces, play structure spaces, or adventure spaces.

Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, Door
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Image 24 of 28
Plan - Second Floor
Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The school's interior provides a cozy wooden atmosphere to harmonize the mood of a little-house-in-the-big-wood feeling to all of the hall and indoor play space, while in the classroom, the white color is used for pleasant brightness for learning. The landscape area is separated into many zones in which the characteristics of each court are based on the existing trees.  Those include the play area for children under three years old and over three years old, while the back of the classroom also links with the green space for learning about agriculture and waste recycling. The water play area provides a swimming and splash pool where little kids can play and enjoy many activities. The court with the densest trees is designed to be a forest-like play area for adventurous activities.

Save this picture!
Lovell International School / Plan Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri 20150, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plan Architect
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsThailand
Cite: "Lovell International School / Plan Architect" 25 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007248/lovell-international-school-plan-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags