Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura

Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura

Save
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura

Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamJabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomJabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyJabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, DeckJabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São José dos Campos, Brazil
  • Lead Architects : Fernanda Marques, Anna Paola Pugliesi, Miguel Pires, Sabrina Aron, Isabella Marques.
  • Structure: Leão Associados
  • Lighting: Foco - Luz e Desenho
  • Swimming Pool: Acqua Security
  • Furniture: MisuraEmme
  • Trespa: Unika
  • Installations: Zamaro
  • AC : Logitec
  • City: São José dos Campos
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for a residence in a condominium in the city of São José dos Campos, for a young couple with small children, arose from the request for a home for life. This is the scope that Fernanda Marques' project contemplates; with almost 1400 square meters, an extensive program was designed and implemented for housing and use by the owners.

Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Deck
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Image 23 of 40
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

The large residence had a metallic structure, which allowed for thinner, thinner slabs, giving greater lightness to the horizontal slabs, and noble materials. One of the striking elements of the architectural project is the integration of the interiors with the exterior, the house opens onto the garden, enhancing the environment of the residential program. The entrance route is made through a garden and the intimate area is located on the upper floor, as well as the social area, on the ground floor, together with the terrace, designed to receive friends and family, privileges the conviviality with nature.

Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Image 24 of 40
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG
Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

As for the program, it brings together the usual environments for a family. With the privilege of children, the toy library is related to the living area. There is also a gym area, and two home theaters, one associated with the living room and another on the upper floor. In the intimate area, the master suite faces a conservation area, and the other bedrooms overlook the pool. The elements of nature are always present in the project, whether through rips in the structure for the passage of the garden, or through views of the landscape.

Save this picture!
Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fernanda Marques Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Jabuticaba House / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura" [Casa Jabuticaba / Fernanda Marques Arquitetura] 26 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007243/jabuticaba-house-fernanda-marques-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags