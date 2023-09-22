Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Ermita House / Studio A

Ermita House / Studio A
Ermita House / Studio A - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Courtyard
© Manolo R. Solis

© Manolo R. Solis

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
Merida, Mexico
  • Architects: Studio A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1238 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manolo R. Solis
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Jorge E. Arcila, Arq. Gustavo Chable, Arq. Regina Rivero, Arq. Mariel Chan
Text description provided by the architects. The property is located just one block from the Magical neighborhood of La Ermita, an existing house with a frontage of 4.20 meters, which used to be part of a larger complex, but over time, divisions reduced this fraction to this small frontage.

Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Manolo R. Solis
Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© Manolo R. Solis

The two existing bays were utilized to house the social areas while keeping the characteristics of the original colonial house intact. The moldings of the original house, true works of art in themselves, have been meticulously preserved during the renovation. However, the rest of the finishes were deliberately removed to expose the ancient stone from which the walls are made.

Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Exterior Photography, Chair, Courtyard, Patio
© Manolo R. Solis

These moldings not only add a touch of elegance to the spaces but also serve an essential function: concealing modern installations and providing a clean and distraction-free view of the original stone on the walls. This contrast between the old and the new, the ornamental and the functional, results in a unique experience for the residents and visitors of the house.

Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Manolo R. Solis
Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Image 17 of 20
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Image 18 of 20
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Manolo R. Solis

The central courtyard, the heart of the dwelling, features the restoration of a vestige of a bathroom that has been transformed into an architectural masterpiece. In this space, the ceiling and finishes have been removed to create a seamless connection between the interior of the house and the new pool. This pool offers an internal journey that leads to a contemplative corner, complete with a hammock, providing an experience that combines freshness and relaxation with the appreciation of architectural art.

Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Manolo R. Solis
Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Exterior Photography, Windows, Stairs
© Manolo R. Solis

The bedrooms, located at the rear of the property, can only be accessed after thoroughly exploring the house and its courtyards. This layout not only promotes interaction and contemplation of the house but also directs the views of the rooms toward the spacious central patio, visually revealing the journey taken and creating a unique architectural narrative that unfolds as the inhabitants explore and enjoy this home.

Save this picture!
Ermita House / Studio A - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Courtyard
© Manolo R. Solis

About this office
Studio A
Office

