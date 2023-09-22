Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. R07 House / 23o5Studio

R07 House / 23o5Studio

Save
R07 House / 23o5Studio

R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeR07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior PhotographyR07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior PhotographyR07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, WindowsR07 House / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hiroyuki Oki
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schneider Electric, Euro Window, Jotun, Toto
  • Lead Architect: Ngô Việt Khánh Duy
  • Design Team: Hoàng Phúc, Võ Thanh Linh, Lê Huy Hoàng
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Text description provided by the architects. In Saigon's urban environment context, this idea is a proposal for constructing houses fitted to the typical long and thin architectural style. Due to the compounding impacts of economic growth and urban development, Saigon's population density and urbanization are rising faster every year. As a result, many people want to live in a place that is near to nature and feels peaceful and rejuvenating, where they can enjoy the sun's rays and the caress of the wind. 

Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Image 24 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

The primary objective of the house's design remains centered on its adaptation to the prevailing hot and humid tropical climate in the locality. This adaptation aims to provide effective ventilation and ample natural lighting within the structure, creating a comfortable interior atmosphere and promoting a sense of well-being. The transformations in the natural world. This is the rationale for establishing rear verandas, which create a shaded area on the structure's exterior. This design feature aids in mitigating the adverse effects of sunshine and intense solar radiation on the interior areas, particularly during the summer season in Saigon.

Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Interior Photography
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Image 27 of 27
Perspective

The house's interior is intentionally planned with open and interconnected functional areas, creating gaps that enhance the aesthetic appeal and spatial perception. The ingress of natural light into the rooms is facilitated by the presence of apertures on the two facades of the dwelling and a vertical aperture. Furthermore, the dwelling will benefit from consistent airflow throughout the year, as cool breezes permeate the inside from many angles, meandering through the various areas before dissipating via the roof and open doors on the facade.

Save this picture!
R07 House / 23o5Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "R07 House / 23o5Studio" 22 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007182/r07-house-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags