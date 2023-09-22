Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. 01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados

01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados

Save
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados

01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Exterior Photography01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Interior Photography01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Exterior Photography01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Surrounded by the tropical forest in Itacaré, Brazil, disguised among the vegetation emerges Casa 01. The design was thought together with the environmental constraints and condominium regulations, ensuring that it would not stand-out on the landscape, and at the same time, it would fit within a parallel surface and avoiding extra soil movements.

Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Image 23 of 27
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The neighbouring landscape was the main motivation for this project, so much so that it demanded architectural structure to be reduced to the absolute minimum. The marriage between this structural exercise and the site’s slight slope, made it possible to enjoy fabulous panoramic views toward the sea, from all ensuite bedrooms.

Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The material palette was chosen bearing in mind the relationship between the environmental requirements and the actual use. As a result, the most impactful were the ultracompact surfaces, the minimal lining, and the quartzite. All noted for being specific materials and solutions for the aggressive local environment.

The construction was extremely demanding and rigorous, articulating the foundations reinforcement, protections, contention, special draining techniques, and impermeable barriers.

Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In addition to the main house, there are two other special constructions – the Orchid Botanical Garden and the Beach Bar.

Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Interior Photography, Column
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Image 25 of 27
Sections
Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The Orchid Botanical Garden houses an orchid collection that will be used on the main house decoration. It is estimated that some 1500 plants will be sheltered within a Pine structure (MLC) laminated wood. Designed in a pure geometric shape, a prism, totally prefabricated and assembled on site.

The Beach Bar was ordered via S+A Vietnam, executed in Bamboo and Rattan, produced, and treated in an organic curve shape. A team flew into Brazil specifically to assemble the structure.

Save this picture!
01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The project carefully assured, on various nuances, the privacy of its residents as they are a large family with extended relatives and appreciate and nurture togetherness.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Saraiva + Associados
Office

Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "01 TVN House / Saraiva e Associados" [Casa 01 TVN / Saraiva + Associados] 22 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007179/01-tvn-house-saraiva-e-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags