World
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura

RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura

RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeRiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, FacadeRiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, BedroomRiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsRiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Barcelinhos, Portugal
  • Architects: Risco Singular - Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  339
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Brokis, FLOS
  • Construction Company: Campos e Lopes- Sociedade de construção, Lda.
  • Inspection: Arq. Paulo Costa
  • Engineering: Joist Concept - Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: Arq.ª Sara Ferreira (Arq. Paisagista)
  • Interior Design: Risco Singular – Arquitectura, Lda
  • City: Barcelinhos
  • Country: Portugal
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. It is located on the south bank of the River Cávado, in Barcelinhos, offering a wide green landscape immortalized by the Palace of the Dukes of Bragança and the Medieval Tower.

RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade, Column
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The land is presented in two elevated platforms, supported by high granite walls and hawks from which small flowers emerge, it is here that RiscoWhite is located.

RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Image 40 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa
© Ivo Tavares Studio

In the act of transmitting its natural condition, the Architecture and accepting the site and its historical legacy, an attempt to transmit the existing language – a small housing unit – without speculation or ambition.

RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Ivo Tavares Studio
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Ivo Tavares Studio
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Image 41 of 41
Plan - First floor
RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Ivo Tavares Studio

RiscoWhite appears to us as a striped white concrete block, torn silently, that extends along the lowest platform where the volumes gravitate in the serenity of the place, in a game of two heights that enjoys its immense landscape.

RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

