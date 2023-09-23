RiscoWhite House / Risco Singular - Arquitectura

+ 36

Construction Company: Campos e Lopes- Sociedade de construção, Lda.

Inspection: Arq. Paulo Costa

Engineering: Joist Concept - Engenharia

Landscape Design: Arq.ª Sara Ferreira (Arq. Paisagista)

Interior Design: Risco Singular – Arquitectura, Lda

City: Barcelinhos

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. It is located on the south bank of the River Cávado, in Barcelinhos, offering a wide green landscape immortalized by the Palace of the Dukes of Bragança and the Medieval Tower.

The land is presented in two elevated platforms, supported by high granite walls and hawks from which small flowers emerge, it is here that RiscoWhite is located.

In the act of transmitting its natural condition, the Architecture and accepting the site and its historical legacy, an attempt to transmit the existing language – a small housing unit – without speculation or ambition.

RiscoWhite appears to us as a striped white concrete block, torn silently, that extends along the lowest platform where the volumes gravitate in the serenity of the place, in a game of two heights that enjoys its immense landscape.